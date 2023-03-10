GeekDad Wishes You a Happy MAR10 Day!

Today is March 10th, which means it’s time for Nintendo’s annual celebration of all things Super Mario Bros., MAR10 Day. In truth, this year’s festivities actually kicked off last week at Nintendo NY with a little help from Mario, Luigi, and YouTube wunderkind Ryan Kaji (of Ryan’s World fame).

But just because you weren’t there to stomp Goombas with Ryan doesn’t mean you have to miss out on all the other exciting opportunities that MAR10 Day 2023 affords!

First up is this year’s special Nintendo Switch bundle. Dubbed the Nintendo Switch Mario Choose One Bundle, this original Nintendo Switch system comes with Mario Red Joy-Con controllers, stickers from the forthcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie, and your choice of a free Mario game download. Available games include Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe—all excellent starting points for new Switch owners.

Speaking of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Booster Course Pass Wave 4 just dropped, and it adds the new Fruit and Boomerang Cups. These Cups consist of tracks like Tour Amsterdam Drift, GBA’s Riverside Park, Wii’s DK Summit, Yoshi’s Island (in its Mario Kart debut), Tour Bangkok Rush, DS staple Mario Circuit, GameCube’s Waluigi Stadium, and Tour Singapore Speedway. All this plus a new playable character, Birdo, make it the best wave of the DLC yet. The Booster Course Pass is available for $24.99, but remember that Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers can score it for free.

Another staple of MAR10 Day is deals on Mario-related titles, and this year is no exception. Fans can save on digital games and DLC featuring Mario and friends like Mario Party Superstars, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Yoshi’s Crafted World, and Luigi’s Mansion 3.

If you prefer physical media, the Mario & Friends Retail Sale is also going on at select retailers. You can save up to $20 on titles such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Maker 2, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, and Mario Party Superstars.

Perhaps most important, this year’s MAR10 Day also includes a chance to win a trip to the brand-new Super Nintendo World theme park at Universal Studios Hollywood! Starting today My Nintendo members can enter the Super Nintendo World Family Fun Sweepstakes where one lucky winner and three guests can travel to Universal Studios to see the Mushroom Kingdom in real life.

So, in summation, happy MAR10 Day to all that celebrate. Now go play Mario Kart. Trust me—you’ll be glad you did.

Promotional materials provided by Nintendo of America.

