‘Marvel United’ – The Final Weekend!

As we enter the final weekend of the Marvel United Kickstarter campaign, there are plenty of Marvel heroes and villains that have yet to be seen. Will some more make it into the game before the end? Let’s take a look at the latest news and additions to the Kickstarter.

Updates for 2/26-2/28

First off, CMON showed off professionally painted miniatures by BigChild Creatives. The paint jobs are so good, CMON had to edit the post to reassure everyone that these were actual paint jobs, not digital paintings! Here are just a couple of the painted minis:

Next, Scarlet Witch unlocked, putting the Kickstarter exclusive Elektra on deck.

As a nice surprise, CMON announced that there would be an actual Infinity Gauntlet in The Infinity Gauntlet expansion. This free addition to one of the optional expansions helped unlock Elektra.

With Elektra unlocked, it was about time for a villain. And who should appear as a stretch goal but one of the greatest villains of both Spider-Man and Daredevil, the Kickstarter exclusive Kingpin! And he brings with him one of the biggest challenges in the game.

Finally, the campaign is kicking off the weekend with another optional purchase, this time thick cardboard tiles of all the location cards to replace the normal cardstock. This $20 add-on covers all the locations from the core game and expansions.

So there you have it. With less than a week left to go, CMON is sure to have plenty more surprises to come. I’ll be back after the weekend with another update, but, meanwhile, if you’d like to see what happens next, you can go to the Marvel United campaign page where you can also pledge for the game.

What Are Kickstarter Quick Picks?

Kickstarter Quick Picks are short looks at projects currently on Kickstarter that are of interest to me, and by extension, many of our GeekDad readers. A Quick Pick is not an endorsement of the Kickstarter campaign, nor have I (as yet) received any product copies to review. If you like what you see here, go check out the campaign and decide for yourself if you’d like to back it, or wait until GeekDad has had a chance to go hands-on. As always, caveat emptor- –let the buyer beware.

New to Kickstarter? Check out our crowdfunding primer.

What Is Marvel United?

Marvel United is a game from CMON and Spin Master Games currently in a Kickstarter campaign. You can read more about it here.

