Review – DC/RWBY #1: Another World

DC/RWBY #1 – Marguerite Bennett, Writer; Meghan Hetrick, Artist; Marissa Louise, Colorist

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: It’s odd that in terms of inter-media crossover, the two most consistent crossovers with the DCU are the megahit Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles… and this unusual but popular Rooster Teeth animation franchise. Marguerite Bennett also wrote the previous RWBY/Justice League crossover, which cast the League members as younger versions of themselves in the RWBY fantasy world. This one does something completely different—sending the most popular members of the RWBY world into the DCU. No surprise, things start with Batman, as he takes on a mysterious white-skinned dragon that doesn’t resemble any alien he knows. After helping defeat it, he talks to Gordon and Montoya and finds out that not only are these creatures running around the city—but so are a quartet of young women with magical weapons who seem to be the only ones who know how to defeat the creatures.

That would be the RWBY of the title—Ruby, Weiss, Blake, and Yang, the four most popular characters in the franchise. I don’t know too much about the world they come from, and the previous miniseries was a little confusing as a result. This one neatly tells us everything we need to know about these girls, and throws us right into a fast-paced battle between them and Batman. Naturally, Batman seems to be outmatched given that he doesn’t have any powers—or does he? The other wrinkle in this story is that the presence of the RWBY characters and the monsters they hunt seems to be influencing the world of Gotham—giving random people superpowers through exposure, often endangering the people around them. This first issue is a fast-paced, often funny read that does a great job with setting up its concept and core main characters, although we have yet to see how it’ll expand into the main DCU.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



