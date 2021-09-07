Review – Justice League Infinity #3: Supermen of Many Worlds

Justice League Infinity #3 – JM DeMatteis, James Tucker, Writers; Ethen Beavers, Artist; Nick Filardi, Colorist

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: One of the best things about this revival of the Justice League cartoon is how it’s completely unafraid to embrace the craziest elements of its world, going even further in some ways than the original cartoon. From the start, this book has pulled in the multiverse and pitted the League against a twisted Nazi Superman—while our Superman is pulled into that world and finds himself working with the resistance against Vandal Savage’s forces. That resistance includes reinvented versions of Metallo, General Zod, and Doomsday (and seriously, I want to learn more about this Jewish heroic version of Zod). And then there’s the new player in this equation—the black Superman from a more diverse world, who seems loosely based on President Superman. Could there be any more potent combo to take down a world of Nazis than two Supermen, one of them black?

On the main world, things aren’t quite as compelling but the momentum of the title still holds. Lois Lane narrates much of this issue and is essentially telling her news story on all these crazy events, and she watches as the evil Overman is interrogated by the League. This gets a little intense for this category, with Green Lantern even seeming to briefly torture him. He’s a Nazi, so… meh, but it’s not expected for a book based on an all-ages cartoon. But the multiverse’s intrusion into the world continues, resulting in a daring travel beyond this world and a shocking disappearance—that leaves a more morbid switcheroo than the last one. While the League proper doesn’t get all that much to do this issue, we do get some cool cameos and an idea of where we’re going. And the last page reveals one of the biggest DC villains may be making his return soon—but maybe not the one we know.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



