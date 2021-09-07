Review – The Swamp Thing #7: Old Sins

The Swamp Thing #7 – Ram V, Writer; Mike Perkins, Artist; Mike Spicer, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: From the start of Ram V and Mike Perkins’ reinvention of Swamp Thing, Levi Kamei’s story has been shrouded in mystery. The young Indian man became the avatar of the Green shortly after a visit to India that led to a lot of difficulty with his family, but we never knew the exact circumstances—until now. As Swamp Thing is hunted by the Suicide Squad in the swamp, with Chemo and others having orders to bring him back to Waller so she can understand and use his powers, most members of the Squad fall by the wayside. Guys like Heat Wave have no real chance against a god of the Green. But the real danger to Levi comes from a fairly obscure character. Nightmare Nurse, last seen in the original Justice League Dark run, is a twisted telepath who uses people’s worst memories against them, and she’s able to get inside Levi’s head and reveal the ugly truth he’s been burying.

So, this is an intense story, and one that brings in elements of colonialism, development, and family betrayal. We’ve known that Levi was a high-powered corporate officer trying to acquire land from his family’s tribe, and that Levi’s father and brother weren’t on board. What starts as a friendly disagreement between father and son, complete with parables, turns into something very ugly. When Levi is turned down and has to decide between disappointing his family and disappointing his boss, he chooses the former and underestimates his father’s determination. This sets into motion a series of tragic events that lead to a devastating conclusion, and makes Levi’s role as the new Swamp Thing feel very different. By the end of the issue, the big showdown with Chemo almost feels like a relief. This isn’t like anything else DC is putting out at the moment, and it’s absolutely a must-read.

