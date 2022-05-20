Review — ‘Usagi Yojimbo’ Issue #28: The Long Road

Usagi Yojimbo #28 | Stan Sakai (Author, Artist, Cover Artist) | Colorist: Hi Fi Design

Yukichi and Usagi are wandering the countryside together, whilst also wondering about their future as ronin, now that the Shogunate is at peace.

Just as they are speculating whether to enter the service as bodyguards to the growing merchant class, they hear a cry for help.

Running up the road, they come to the rescue of a famed art dealer and his assistant. The art dealer, however, dies in the scuffle protecting a very valuable carved jade dragon statue that he was about to sell.

Of course, our friends take it upon themselves to deliver the treasure to its intended buyer. However, the assistant might have had something to do with the armed gang who attacked his boss.

Once the confrontation takes place and we discover the truth—thanks to the ever-alert Usagi, who pretends to fall asleep and then follows the servant—we are faced with another type of choice.

For Usagi, the assistant′s betrayal of his master was an act of high treason. A samurai must serve his lord and that code, Bushido indicates, must be followed by all society.

For Yukichi, this is not all clear. How can peasants and traders be expected to follow Bushido?

You might want to ponder this as well, as it is a choice more meaningful than simply picking which path to tread upon. It is a lifetime choice, and that’s a very long road indeed.

Usagi Yojimbo #28 is on sale in May of 2022.

AVAILABLE: May 2022

IMPRINT: IDW

PAGE COUNT: 32

COLOR: FC

Featured image by Stan Sakai, all images belong to IDW Comics

