Build Your Flowers for Valentine’s Day

When one thinks of Valentine’s Day, hearts usually come to mind first. However, flowers quickly follow. While a bouquet looks and smells nice and may last a week or two, it is a passive gift. For this year, give your Valentine an interactive gift that will last for years. Many companies that make building sets have come out with sets featuring floral and plant arrangements. JMBricklayer is a newer entry in the market and continues to add new sets and variety to its Botanical Collection. Currently, their collection is on sale on Amazon.

Orange Succulent Planter

One of the new products in the Botanical Collection is the Orange Succulent Planter. This building set comes with 331 plastic building pieces, which can be assembled into a collection of succulent plants in a small planter. It is suggested for builders ages 14 years and up and has lots of small pieces. I have built a few different sets in the Botanical Collection, and I found this one fun to build with some unique techniques for making bricks look like plants. There are four main plants along with other foliage that is crowded into the planter. It also comes with some extra pieces in different colors so you can choose to customize the final product or make periodic changes to it. The Orange Succulent Planter building set is currently available from the JMBricklayer store on Amazon for the suggested retail price of $19.95. However, there is currently a 20% off coupon available on Amazon, making this set only $15.96!

While I built this particular model myself, my daughter and I have enjoyed building other sets from the Botanical Collection. I have taken several of them to my classroom and displayed them on my desk and other tables. I frequently get compliments on them, and some people even want to know where they can get some for themselves. In fact, one of my students liked them so much, he purchased some and built them to give as gifts for the holidays. Not only are these building sets great for display, but I have also found taking a bit of time after work or in the evening to build even a few steps of a model quite relaxing. It is also good for keeping my fine motor skills proficient.

I have been impressed with each of the JMBricklayer products I have built. One of their great features is their price. They are less expensive than the big name-brand building sets, yet the quality is comparable. Also, they have great customer service. One set I was building was missing an important piece. I contacted JMBricklayer and they had the piece on the way to me the following day.

For this Valentine’s Day, consider giving a gift that lasts and offers some entertainment and relaxation as well. Most of the Botanical Collection is on sale with coupons from 10% to 20% off at the JMBricklayer Amazon store. Whether you are looking for a gift for someone else or even yourself, these floral building sets are a fun and unique idea.

Disclosure: GeekDad received a sample of these items for review purposes.

