Keep Your Smart Phone in Its Case With The Gamevice Flex Controller

As cloud gaming services such as Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Google Stadia, and more have become popular by allowing users to play console-quality games on their mobile devices, several controllers have hit the market that connect to your phone and allow you to play these games more effectively. While some of these controllers wirelessly connect to your mobile device and either hold the device above it in an arm or do not connect at all, Gamevice designed a series of controllers that wrap around your smartphone and directly plug into it, creating a better gaming experience. Now, they have released the Gamevice Flex. Unlike their previous controllers, with the Flex, you do not need to take your phone out of its case in order to use this controller.

What Is The Gamevice Flex Controller?

Gamevice Flex is a video game controller specifically designed for smartphones whether they are in a case or not. The left and right sides of the controller are connected by an expandable strap. The smart phone is held along the strap between the two controller sides. The Gamevice Flex connects to an iPhone via a lightning jack built into the right side, or a USB-C jack for Android phones, and does not require any batteries of its own to operate. Not only can you play games from the App Store, but you can also use it with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for cloud gaming as well as for PlayStation remote play and Google Stadia. Gamevice controllers are currently available directly from the Gamevice store on Amazon for the suggested retail price of $99.95 for Android and $109.95 for iPhone. The iPhone controller is compatible with iPhones 6, 7, 8, X, 11, 12, 13, and 14. The Android controller is compatible with most Android phones.

Product Components and Features

The Gamevice controllers come with the following:

1 Gamevice controller

1 Case Adapter selector

20 Adapter pieces

1 Quick start guide

1 free month of access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (new subscribers only)

The free Gamevice Live app can be downloaded from the App Store and is used with the controller to connect to and play games.

Here are some of the features of Gamevice controllers.

Play games that support controllers

3.5 mm headphone jack

Pass-through charging

Low latency connection

Compact, collapsible design

Compatible with leading cloud gaming services including Xbox Cloud Gaming, Stadia, Amazon Luna, GeForce NOW, Steam Link, and Xbox/PlayStation Remote Play.

How to Use the Gamevice Flex Controller

The Gamevice Flex easy to set up and use. Start off by downloading the Gamevice Live app from the App Store or Google Play. Once it is on your phone, then it is time to connect to the controller. If your phone is in a case, use the included case adapter selector to see which adapters you will need. The selector even has directions on the back showing you how to install the adapters. If your phone is no in a case, there are adapters for that as well. Gamevice controllers are designed to fit snuggly around the device, so be sure to use the correct adapters. Once they are installed, pull the two sides of the controller away from each other to extend the controller so your phone can rest on the strap between them. Ensure the plug on the right side is connected to the device and then allow the two sides of the controller to contract together around the device.

You can access games through the app and it also provides instructions on how to use the Gamevice controller to connect to services such as Game Pass Ultimate, PlayStation remote play, Google Stadia, and Apple Arcade. These services may require a subscription. The 3.5mm headphone jack built into the Flex can be used for headsets with or without a microphone. If your device needs to charge while using the Gamevice controller, then plug a cord into the jack in the controller and connect it to a power source.

Why You Should Get a Gamevice Flex Controller

The Gamevice Flex controller is a great way to turn your mobile device into a portable gaming system, especially with so many games available for cloud gaming or remote play. The Flex is not much larger than a typical smartphone, so it’s easy to take with you. The nice thing is that everything you need is in the controller. You don’t need additional cables, batteries or plugs.

I have previously used Gamevice controllers and really liked them. However, I did not like that I had to take my phone out of its case in order to connect the controller. Since I usually used it when I was away from home, having to remove the case was even more of an issue. Therefore, when I learned that Gamevice’s new Flex was designed to be used with phones in cases, I was excited. It was very easy to determine which adapters I needed and then to install them. The Flex is just a bit larger than the original Gamevice controller and it like that the handgrips feel more like an Xbox controller.

While the Gamevice Flex states that it is designed for Xbox, it also works with several other streaming and cloud gaming services. I never really liked playing console type games on my phone because I did not like using the touchscreen for controlling the game. Therefore, when I was able to use a controller similar to my console controller, that changed everything. I already had a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, so I was ready to go when I connected the Flex. Since the processing is all done by the servers, it did not matter if I had the latest iPhone to play them.

I tested out the Flex with Xbox cloud gaming and it worked great for all the games I like to play. Because I find it so much easier to play games with a controller that feels like an Xbox controller and I don’t have to remove my phone case, the Flex is definitely my favorite controller for using with my smart phone. I highly recommend the Gamevice Flex controller for those who like to play games on their phone.

For more information, check out the Gamevice Flex controller on their Amazon store.

Disclosure: GeekDad received a sample of this item for review purposes.

