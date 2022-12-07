Review—Koshchei in Hell #1—Going to Pandemonium

Koshchei in Hell #1, Writer: Mike Mignola, Artist: Ben Stenbeck, Colorist: Dave Stewart, Cover Artist: Mike Mignola

There is, perhaps, no need for you to revisit the previous storyline, that of Koshchei the Deathless. You just might need to remember that this Hell is finished, that the great city of Pandemonium has fallen, and that Hellboy, by killing its ruler, has made it all fall on its head before disappearing forever.

As you may have guessed, Koshchei cannot die. His soul is separate from his body and remains hidden successively inside a needle, an egg, a hen, a duck, and a goat, THE goat, you may say. One Koshchei has given up looking for. So here he is, drinking his way through the cellar and reading a lot, when an old ghost comes to nag him, once again.

Koshchei must, the ghost says, take up his sword and defend the city from the destruction of an old evil force, before chaos happens.

The tired hero, an expert at fighting and dogging and colliding and surviving, might choose not to move, but then, the wine cellar will always be there for him, should he choose to take up his sword again…

Koshchei in Hell #1 is on sale since November 30, 2022

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

UPC: 7 61568 01029 9 00111

Featured image by Ben Stenbenck, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

