Review- ‘Frankenstein: New World #3’-The Evil Has a Name

‘Frankenstein: New World #3’ Writer: Mike Mignola, Thomas Sniegoski, Christopher Golden Artist: Peter Bergting Colorist: Michelle Madsen Cover Artist: Peter Bergting

Frankenstein and Lilja are inside a village, having met one type of frog-like creatures who have now inherited the Earth. There are more peaceful than the Varzu, and of course, must not enter their territory on pain of death.

Three adventurous young frogs have decided to visit some sacred ruins, the remnants and lingering parts of the ancient world. Of course, the god that lurks in there caught up with them, killing almost all with the disease that is spreading, the nasty infection, that now has a name: Murk.

Once the village is attacked and Frankenstein is captured, Lilja must stop their search for the lady of her dreams and figure out a way to help the so-called monster.

Frankenstein is called a nightmare by Murk and the evil gods, he is the one they fear, the priest of the Varzu has even had visions about him but … who is the evil force here?

Factions are forming.

”Frankenstein: New World # 3′ is on sale since November 16, 2022

Genre: Horror, Action/Adventure

Publication Date: November 16, 2022

Format: FC, 32 pages; Miniseries

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 00988 0 00311

Featured image by Peter Bergting, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

