Review — ‘Frankenstein: New World’ #2 — An Infection Is Spreading

Frankenstein: New World #2 | Writer: Mike Mignola, Thomas Sniegoski, Christopher Golden | Artist: Peter Bergting | Colorist: Michelle Madsen | Cover Artist: Peter Bergting

The brave new world Lilja and Frankenstein are observing differs vastly from our own memory of Earth. I find it so romantic and interesting—to step into something different, where humanity is no longer a part of it, remains a source of curiosity for the new inhabitants.

When they encounter someone unexpected—rescuing him from a nepenthes attack—they are introduced to an entirely new race.

But Frankenstein did not come here for tourism. He and Lilja are hearing a warning call because something evil and rotten is spreading: a walking infection, one that both wants to meet Frankenstein and fears him.

And perhaps the dreams Lilja is having are more like restless nightmares and warnings than anything else…

Frankenstein: New World #2 is available on September 21, 2022.

Genre: Horror, Action/Adventure

Publication Date: September 21, 2022

Format: FC, 32 pages; Miniseries

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 00988 0 00211

Featured image by Peter Bergting, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

