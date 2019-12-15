‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’ New Book Releases and Giveaway

If you’re a fan of The Dark Crystal, you’ve probably already watched the new series, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance on Netflix at least once. We certainly have! And if you’re anything like our family, you probably want more Dark Crystal story and visuals. Thankfully, Penguin Random House, Boom! Studios, and Insight Editions have all teamed up with The Jim Henson Company to bring us all a plethora of options for delving deeper into Thra, and GeekDad is giving away the Insight Editions book to one lucky winner!

First up are three books from Penguin Random House by J.M. Lee, a staff writer on The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. Lee created the Podling language featured in the Netflix show and is the author of a four-book prequel series that ties directly into the plot and setting for the show. Books newly available:

Next up, from Insight Editions is The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance: Inside the Epic Return to Thra. This is the book we are giving away! Written by Daniel Wallace, with a foreword by executive producer Lisa Henson, this book reveals the incredible creative process behind the new series—how Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, legendary character and costume designer Brian Froud, and director Louis Leterrier brought Thra and its characters to life alongside the many artists and puppeteers who are continuing the legacy of the original film. Filled with exclusive cast and crew interviews, concept art, set photography, puppet designs, and more, this is the definitive exploration of The Jim Henson Company’s epic return to Thra.

And lastly, for comic book folx, Boom! Studios is releasing Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, a 12-issue official prequel to the show based on a story by The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance series writers, Will Matthews and Jeffery Addiss, writer Nicole Andelfinger (Lumberjanes), and Matias Basla ( Sparrowhawk). The series tells the story of Ordon and a young Fara on an impossible quest. An all-new arc from writer Adam Cesare and artist French Carlomagno spotlighting Hup, the heroic Podling, also debuts on January 15, 2020. You can find them at your local comic book shop (comicshoplocator.com) or at the BOOM! Studios webstore.

So what are you waiting for? Fill in the form below. You’ll have until midnight (Pacific time) on Friday, December 20th to enter. (And a quick note: this giveaway is open only to US addresses.) We will comment on this post when we’ve got a winner.

