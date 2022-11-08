Review – Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #6: The Last Journey

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #6 – Joshua Williamson, Writer; Daniel Sampere, Artist; Alejandro Sanchez, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: We’re at the penultimate issue of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, and this compelling series oddly feels like the start of something even bigger. Despite the scale of the battle, with Pariah ripping apart the multiverse and invading with his Dark Army, it feels surprisingly character-driven. The massive fight scenes still have some surprisingly nice character moments, such as Jace Fox shrugging off his loner status and finally start stepping into his role as a major DC hero. Even Beast Boy, usually played for laughs, delivers one of the most brutal beatdowns of the series against the possessed Deathstroke in a scene that’s been well-deserved for the last few decades. And deep in the hidden worlds of Pariah’s personal multiverse, the heroes of the Justice League prepare for a dangerous mission back home—but it seems like one hero may not be able to make the journey back with them.

In some ways, it doesn’t feel like this comic has a main character, and that may be its biggest weakness. It’s a little scattered, but suitably epic, and it does have a pair of emotional hearts in Deathstroke and Jon Kent. It’s the latter who steals this issue, as he makes a final desperate gambit to defeat Pariah, only for Doomsday to bear down on him at this weakest. He’s resigned to dying like his father—until his father shows up, making his dramatic return for a phenomenal father-son fight scene. It’s not the only emotional reunion this issue, but it’s definitely the best. It’s a little surprising that there’s an issue to go after some of the events here—but then we get the last-page reveal, with a shocking escalation for one villain. Josh Williamson has been building to this story for years, and while it definitely has a different pace than other line-wide event, it’s no less thrilling.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



