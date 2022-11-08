Review – Batman Incorporated #2: Entrapment

Batman Incorporated #2 – Ed Brisson, Writer; John Timms, Artist; Rex Lokus, Colorist

Ray – 8/10

Ray: This is one of the most fast-paced series in the DC stable at the moment, sending a complex network of Bats around the world on one mission after another. Last issue, we found out that Ghost-Maker’s mentors were being hunted one by one by a villain driven by the motto “No more teachers.” And as the Batman Inc crew splits up to find them before they’re targeted, the old mentors naturally do not react well. It seems Ghost-Maker has been burning them for a very long time, and most assume he’s the one setting them up for death. Some fight, some have deathtraps already prepared, and others lure them into a false sense of security. But few are willing to hand over information—except the one facing Ghost-maker himself. There are so many characters in this series, both the vast team and all the new mentors (including one making a return from Batman: The Knight) that it can be a bit scattered.

That being said, this series has one big thing in its favor—Ghost-Maker is a fascinating character with a very dark past, and it feels like the entire cast is chasing that past one bit at a time. Characters like The Knight and Raven Red find themselves paying for their “new boss” sins, and Clownhunter—the closest thing to an actual sidekick to Ghost-Maker—starts realizing that his mentor isn’t being honest with him. The return of a master of disguise who was the most intriguing mentor in that prequel series is the issue’s best segment, although the eventual reveal of the villain was heavily telegraphed. This is a fun series, although it feels very much like a Ghost-Maker series so far. For good or bad, this is a comic where everyone else is playing a bit role in his story, and few other characters have gotten the chance to break out yet. I’m hoping that changes a bit in future arcs.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

