GeekDad Daily Deal: JBL Live Free NC+ True Wireless In-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones

Daily Deal
Darren Blankenship

Cut out the static with today’s Daily Deal, JBL Live Free NC+ True Wireless In-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones. Not only are they noise cancelling, but through special technology, these headphones feature Smart Ambient sound. That means conversations and other need-to-know sounds get through and noise won’t. They’ll run for up to seven hours on a charge—more if used in conjunction with their charging case. And they’re sweatproof and sync automatically when you open their case. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Related Posts

Daily Deals 060317

Celebrate #WonderWomanDay With These Powerful Daily Deals!

Ken Denmead

Jackery Explorer 240 Portable Power Station for the Holidays

Ricardo Rebelo
Geek Daily Deals 210315 infant spoon

Geek Daily Deals March 15 2021: Pre-Spoon Self-Feeding Utensil for Early Development $10 Today!

Ken Denmead