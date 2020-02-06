Geek Daily Deals February 6, 2020: Save on Classroom and Early Education Supplies – 600 Sheets of Construction Paper for $24 Today!

Save a bunch on classroom and early education supplies; great deals on construction paper, pens, STEM, and craft materials!
Construction Paper Pack, 10 Assorted Colors, 9″ x 12″, 600 Sheets, Heavy Weight Construction Paper, Crafts, Art, Kids Art, Painting, Coloring, Drawing, Creating, Arts and Crafts (Item # SMARTSTK – Just $24 today
Colorations Washable Classic Markers Classroom Pack – Set of 256 (Item # 982561) – Just $43 today!
Colorations Felt Imaginary Hand Puppet Craft Kit for Kids, Makes 12 Puppets, Googly Eyes, Dragons, Dramatic Play, Imagination, Creatures, Role Play, Learning, Creativity – Just $23 today!
Steve Spangler’s Pearl Swirl Rheoscopic Concentrate, 4oz, Makes 2 Gallons of Rheoscopic Fluid – Just $16 today!
Really Good Stuff Math Mats Dice Games – Turn Math Practice Into a Game with These Engaging Mats – 24 Double-Sided Mats –Kindergarten, First Grade, Second Grade – Just $21 today!
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
Did you miss yesterday’s deals?
WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES
Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.
Sorry, comments are closed for this post.