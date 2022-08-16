Review – The Flash #785: The Paradise War

The Flash #785 – Jeremy Adams, Writer; Amancay Nahuelpan, Artist; Jeromy Cox, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: We get some major developments in the final part of this Dark Crisis tie-in, as the Flash family explores three different words. The Mad-Max style world where a ruthless grizzled Barry fights against an army of cars to recapture the one last bit of speed magic in the world seems like the closest thing to filler of the three—it’s really just there for Max Mercury and Jesse Quick to get a spotlight. The Night Flash world, where Irey and Jai wound up only to find that this version of Barry is an evil Batman-like figure, has some nice tension as they take the fight back to the masked rogue. This issue, they encounter a mysterious child who claims to know Night Flash’s origin—and how to beat him. While Night Flash is certainly an intimidating figure, this story has some clever twists and one in particularly calls back to one of the all-time most infamous horror movies. It’s a lot of fun.

However, the real star of this issue is the third world, where Wally and Wallace are trying to snap Barry out of his dream world. Wallace is quickly being pulled into the world himself by the promise of a reunion with his late father Daniel West, while Wally is being beaten within an inch of his life by Barry who believes he’s Thawne. Fortunately, backup is on the way—in the form of Linda Park, who has decided to come off the sidelines and join as an official member of the Flash family. Her first combat use of her speed is surprisingly impressive, and the reunions that follow are some top-notch writing. We also learn a lot more about what’s exactly going on with these mystery worlds, and Barry heads off to search for the rest of the Justice League. It does feel like this is going to take a little of the suspense out of the rest of the story, as I imagine most people will know the JL isn’t dead soon, but this story is so good that it’s well worth it.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



