DC This Week Roundup – Power and Resistance

Green Lantern #10 – Geoffrey Thorne, Writer; Chriscross, Juan Castro, Marco Santucci, Artists;

Mike Atiyeh, Colorist

Ray – 8/10

Ray: We’re heading to the end of the first year of stories, and Geoffrey Thorne is bringing a lot of elements together for the grand finale. John Stewart has been the focus of the arc in a big way, and this issue finds him on the cusp of godhood. Tempted with the chance to bring someone he loves back from the dead, and bearing witness to several possible future versions of himself—including his variant from the Future State mini—he’s forced to choose his destiny with the universe at stake. The visuals in these segments are particularly stunning, and the segments on Oa are no less intriguing. The main villain behind the arc, the mad guardian Koyos, has finally been unmasked, and they’ve brought a dark force back with them. With allies and potential enemies lurking overhead, it’s a high-octane issue with the fate of what’s left of the Corps and Oa itself at stake.

Icon and Rocket: Season One #5 – Reginald Hudlin, Leon Chills, Writer; Doug Braithwaite, Penciller; Andrew Currie, Inker; Brad Anderson, Colorist

Ray – 8/10

Ray: Surprisingly, with only one issue left in this season, this penultimate issue is sort of laid back. After Raquel’s apartment was destroyed last issue and the mysterious shapeshifting alien Benedict was revealed as the main villain of the series, Icon is desperately trying to track down his ancient enemy—no matter who he has to intimidate. While Rocket’s mother relaxes in a safehouse, Rocket faces a challenge of her own—going back to school. This segment has the issue’s most interesting scenes, including a confrontation in class about what superheroes are actually doing in Dakota, a return of an unwelcome face, and a surprising guest appearance from another Dakota hero. As the issue ends, both heroes face new threats. While the cliffhanger ending was very obvious, Icon’s stand on Dakota’s largest bridge was one of the best action scenes in this series so far.

Robins #3 – Tim Seeley, Writer; Baldemar Rivas, Artist; Romulo Fajardo Jr, Colorist

Ray – 8/10

Ray: Tim Seeley is very good at lulling us into a false sense of security. After last issue’s flashback-heavy look at the gauntlet, this installment of the digital-first book seems almost routine. The Robins go up against an army of Batman’s deadliest villains—except it’s a series of mooks dressed up as the elite rogues. Seeley digs deep into the files for these characters, too. Then the title takes a sharp turn as one of the Robins seems to have lost faith in their mission and makes a shocking decision that creates rifts in the family. But there’s one last twist, as it’s revealed exactly what Jenny Wren’s game is—and I did not see it coming. This book can have an almost chaotic feel at times, and its characters have a harsher edge than they do in other books. But as this issue proves, it always keeps us guessing and the second half of the book will carry a lot of weight if its reveals turn out to be genuine.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



