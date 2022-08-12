Re-Roll: Tabletop Game News for Early August 2022

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the last few weeks.

Gaming News

Just prior to the start of Gen Con last week, the company released a statement on Twitter stating its support for women’s rights and condemning a bill that at the time was making its way through the legislature in Indiana. The measure, which passed a few days later while Gen Con was happening, is among the most restrictive anti-abortion laws in the country following the Supreme Court’s rejection of Roe v Wade. Gen Con has not released a follow-up statement regarding what, if anything, they plan to do, but Polygon has a detailed piece on the issue, including the challenges Gen Con might face in trying to move and the economic impact a move would have on the city of Indianapolis.

Ravensburger has released Star Wars Villainous: Power of the Dark Side, the latest game in the ever-growing Villainous franchise. The game is GeekDad Approved, and you can read my full review.

Underdog Games and Boardgametables.com are joining forces to give away a board game table along with other prizes. You can enter as many times as you wish before August 31.

Venn, the latest game from The Op, "where clues and art overlap" is now available at Target or directly from The Op's website.

FoxMind officially launched Match Madness Duo last week at Gen Con. The game, which is a follow-up to Match Madness, combines puzzles and speed-driven dexterity challenges. The game is now available on Amazon.

GeekDad Approved Forgotten Waters will see a follow-up game next year. The “spiritual successor” of the game will have a new theme, but few other details are currently available. The game is due to be released at Gen Con 2023.

Fantasy Flight is developing a Star Wars-themed deck builder as part of its Gen Con Livestream but did not reveal anything else about the game, other than it will be a stand-alone title and not an LCG.

GeekDad & GeekMom Reviews

Here’s what we reviewed since our last Re-Roll:

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads and GeekMoms played:

Michael Knight played (and beat me at) Western Legends, Skull King, and Tiny Epic Zombies.

Jonathan Liu played Mosaic: A Story of Civilization, Bag of Chips, Tragedy Looper, Dawn of Ulos, It’s a Wonderful Kingdom, Villagers, Kariba, Papageno, Roll for It!, and Junior Detective.

Michael Pistiolas played Marvel Champions, Camel Up, Love Letter, King of Tokyo, Bardsung, Azul, Hearts, Euchre, Blokus, Bardsung, Unmatched, and The Incredibles: Save the Day Game.

Robin Brooks Azul, Splendor, Sagrada, Marvel Mayhem, Cascadia, Marvel Dice Throne, 7 Wonders: Architects, Tokaido, Machi Koro, Space Base, Dice Throne, Warhammer Underworlds, and Get on Board.

Aaron Spurlock played Tiny Epic Dungeons.

I played (and lost to Michael) Western Legends and Dice Theme Park. Western Legends is our featured image, with a photo taken by Olen Sanders.

