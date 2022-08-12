Re-Roll: Tabletop Game News for Early August 2022

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the last few weeks.
Gaming News
- Just prior to the start of Gen Con last week, the company released a statement on Twitter stating its support for women’s rights and condemning a bill that at the time was making its way through the legislature in Indiana. The measure, which passed a few days later while Gen Con was happening, is among the most restrictive anti-abortion laws in the country following the Supreme Court’s rejection of Roe v Wade. Gen Con has not released a follow-up statement regarding what, if anything, they plan to do, but Polygon has a detailed piece on the issue, including the challenges Gen Con might face in trying to move and the economic impact a move would have on the city of Indianapolis.
- Ravensburger has released Star Wars Villainous: Power of the Dark Side, the latest game in the ever-growing Villainous franchise. The game is GeekDad Approved, and you can read my full review.
- Underdog Games and Boardgametables.com are joining forces to give away a board game table along with other prizes. You can enter as many times as you wish before August 31.
- Venn, the latest game from The Op, “where clues and art overlap” is now available at Target or directly from The Op’s website.
- FoxMind officially launched Match Madness Duo last week at Gen Con. The game, which is a follow-up to Match Madness, combines puzzles and speed-driven dexterity challenges. The game is now available on Amazon.
- GeekDad Approved Forgotten Waters will see a follow-up game next year. The “spiritual successor” of the game will have a new theme, but few other details are currently available. The game is due to be released at Gen Con 2023.
- Fantasy Flight is developing a Star Wars-themed deck builder as part of its Gen Con Livestream but did not reveal anything else about the game, other than it will be a stand-alone title and not an LCG.
GeekDad & GeekMom Reviews
Here’s what we reviewed since our last Re-Roll:
- I reviewed GeekDad Approved Star Wars Villainous: Power of the Dark Side and GeekDad Approved Ted Lasso Party Game.
What We’re Playing
Finally, here’s what the GeekDads and GeekMoms played:
- Michael Knight played (and beat me at) Western Legends, Skull King, and Tiny Epic Zombies.
- Jonathan Liu played Mosaic: A Story of Civilization, Bag of Chips, Tragedy Looper, Dawn of Ulos, It’s a Wonderful Kingdom, Villagers, Kariba, Papageno, Roll for It!, and Junior Detective.
- Michael Pistiolas played Marvel Champions, Camel Up, Love Letter, King of Tokyo, Bardsung, Azul, Hearts, Euchre, Blokus, Bardsung, Unmatched, and The Incredibles: Save the Day Game.
- Robin Brooks Azul, Splendor, Sagrada, Marvel Mayhem, Cascadia, Marvel Dice Throne, 7 Wonders: Architects, Tokaido, Machi Koro, Space Base, Dice Throne, Warhammer Underworlds, and Get on Board.
- Aaron Spurlock played Tiny Epic Dungeons.
- I played (and lost to Michael) Western Legends and Dice Theme Park. Western Legends is our featured image, with a photo taken by Olen Sanders.