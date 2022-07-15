No Place Like Space for Justin Roberts

Over the course of a 25-year recording career in the children’s music genre, Roberts has chosen the high road of producing material that builds self-esteem and connects with a younger audience through catchy hooks and relatable themes. For instance, the protagonist of “Little Red Wagon” completes his daily rounds through the neighborhood accompanied by his trusty toy—which is clearly more than a simple plaything to him.

Roberts (and his family) trudged through the pandemic doing occasional homebound concerts to reach listeners. The span held incredible highs (time with his son) and lows (the death of his father, a sadness I also suffered through). Space Cadet gently weaves through some sensitive topics, such as special needs (“Truman Was a Tornado”), self-discovery (“I Have Been A Unicorn”), and ADHD (the title track). Kids love trains, so Roberts uses that affection as a metaphor for inclusion in “Everybody Get on Board”:

Sometimes you’re perfect

Other times you ain’t

But we all got a beating heart

Every day is like a brand new start

To try and play an open chord

So everyone can get on board

The secret to Justin Roberts’ music is how he pivots a song from what you think it’s about to where he really wants to go. “I’m Not Just an I” starts with “igloo” and “icicle” but builds to an unexpected finish with “My i disappears when I’m with you, all your love is me and i am you,” which is when you see he’s dedicated the tune to his wife, Anna. When you come right down to it, Roberts is no space cadet—he’s leading the whole brigade.

Space Cadet is available from Justin Roberts’ website, Amazon, Spotify, and Apple Music.

Here is the video from his song, “Everybody Get on Board”: