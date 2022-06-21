Review – Dark Crisis: Young Justice – A World Without Young Justice

Dark Crisis: Young Justice #1 – Meghan Fitzmartin, Writer; Laura Braga, Artist; Luis Guerrero, Colorist

Ray – 8/10

Ray: The only full-length companion mini to the main Dark Crisis story, this tale had a lot of anticipation from the moment it was announced. Not only is it a post-Infinite Frontier tribute to the era of the original Young Justice cult comic, but it’s written by up-and-coming writer Meghan Fitzmartin—the author of the Tim Drake coming out story. So she already has experience with one of the core characters. This series centers Cassie Sandsmark, who just laid Wonder Woman to rest and is having a hard time dealing as she reunites with her old friends. I’m not sure if this was supposed to deliberately evoke millennial anxiety—these characters are around 16-17, so definitely not millennials—but the subtext of saying goodbye to an older generation while feeling passed over by the generation behind them is definitely there. The problem is, many of the emotions in this issue don’t exactly feel in character.

There’s an odd sense of resentment to much of this issue, making the characters—Cassie in particular—feel much more caustic than I’d expect. Cassie’s resentment of Cissie for leaving the team, her commentary on Bart’s personality, and her split-second wish that Conner and Bart had stayed dead all feel deeply out of character. But soon she’s pulled into a mystery when the three boys disappear—and she’s basically left to solve the mystery on her own with the rest of the heroes preoccupied. As we soon find out, the boys have been sent back in time to the early days of Young Justice—and they’re not alone, as the cliffhanger makes clear. While some of the present-day segments need some work and I’m wondering where other YJ mainstays Empress and Secret are, the time-travel segments are pitch perfect. This first issue had some surprising bumps, but it’s clear Fitzmartin loves this era and I’m excited to see this story unfold.

