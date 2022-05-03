Review – Nubia: Coronation Special #1 – Past, Present, and Future

Nubia: Coronation Special #1 – Stephanie Williams/Vita Ayala, Writers; Marguerite Sauvage, Colleen Doran, Darryl Banks, Jill Thompson, Alitha Martinez, Artists; Hi-Fi, Alex Guimares, Colorists

Ray – 9/10

Ray: In the aftermath of Trial of the Amazons, the writers of Nubia and the Amazons reunite for an oversized bridge issue covering Nubia’s official coronation as queen—and also giving us a unique look at her past, present, and future courtesy of some stunning guest artists. The main story is drawn by Marguerite Sauvage of Bombshells fame, and she makes Themyscira look uniquely lush and welcoming. The depictions of the various Amazons look different, but they’re no less recognizable in Sauvage’s distinctive style.

Colleen Doran, one of the best artists working today, covers Nubia’s past—and it may be a corner of the past we’ve never seen before. Most of Nubia’s origins are magically-based, but here we see her as a member of a tribe we’ve never seen before. A warrior princess who looks after the animals and children alike, she’s sent on a deadly mission by the rulers, only to find there are some lines she won’t cross. That leads to a deadly betrayal, and raises many questions about who exactly Nubia is before she was an Amazon.

Darryl Banks tackles the present—although it’s more the recent past than anything. When Nubia, still in Man’s world, interferes between a harasser and his victim, she winds up under arrest by corrupt police officers. The only thing that keeps her from being railroaded—and breaking free on her own—is the presence of Detective John Jones. The two wind up having a fascinating and tense conversation about the way they both process their race and their hopes for a better world. It’s heavy stuff that fits in perfectly.

Then there’s the Jill Thompson segment, which takes Nubia to the near-future as the Amazons have expanded their reach—not just on Earth, but far beyond to a once-warring alien planet. As Nubia celebrates in a milestone for the once-united planet, it serves as a hint to the major step she takes at the very end of the issue. The gorgeous art is the main selling point here, but I have to say that the story is more compelling than the event that preceded it and has me very stoked for the upcoming sequel mini.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



