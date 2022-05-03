Review – Earth Prime: Legends of Tomorrow #1 – Reunion Night

Earth-Prime: Legends of Tomorrow #1 – Daniel Park/Lauren Fields, Writers; Paul Pelletier, Jose Luis, Pencillers; Andrew Hennessy, Jonas Trindade, Inkers; Adriano Lucas, Hi-Fi, Colorists

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: Legends of Tomorrow was always the most chaotic and most interesting of the CW DC shows, thanks to its constantly rotating cast and its crazy plots. It leans into that for its Earth-Prime one-shot, focusing not on the current cast but on the many, many ex-Legends who have served as the crew on the ship over the years. Many of them are retired, some are even parents now. Nate and Mona are expecting their first child, Carter and Kendra have a young daughter, and most famously Mick and his alien wife have close to fifty tiny squid children—who have just been kidnapped. Along with former Firestorm Jax and several other surprising guest-stars, the whole crew reunites for a bizarre space caper that takes them to the far reaches of the universe—and into the middle of a bizarre family feud that’s less sinister and evil than it might appear at first glance.

It’s a fun main story, although it relies a little too much on in-jokes to be accessible to anyone who’s not caught up on the show. It’s frantic and has a ton of great character moments, but it moves a little too fast. The second story, following up on the plots in the first, takes place 27 years after the first story and has the ex-legends—with another surprising guest-star—catching up over beers. This is where the only tie to the main story comes in, as the characters get hijacked by a mysterious force in the cliffhanger. Then there’s the final story, focusing on Booster Gold as he travels through time and gets up to no small amount of chaos. The Superman and Lois one-shot was probably the best of these, with the strongest character work and the most intriguing cliffhanger, but this one is probably the one-shot that does the most justice to the fans of the original show.

Writer’s Note: This review was written before the cancellation of Legends of Tomorrow. This weird, wonderful show will be missed and I guess this issue is a sort of epilogue now.

