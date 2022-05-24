Quick Hits: Pronouns and Shimmies

Here is the video:

Growing up, I had a friend who was described as “fussy” by other parents. He just couldn’t seem to concentrate or sit still. Reflecting back, it’s highly likely he had undiagnosed Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). The condition is now more understood and children (and adults) are afforded proper medical care and treatment, which has removed much of the stigma from ADHD.

Musician Jazzy Ash (Ashli St. Armant) confronted her ADHD diagnosis head-on with compassion and honestly. For Mental Health Awareness Month (and also for her birthday this week), she has delivered “The Shimmies,” a brand new song that shines a spotlight on ADHD. Creativity and music are a potent combination and Ashli strives to let children know that it’s okay to get up and move around when your brain get fired up from an intoxicating blend of sound and lyrics.

You can listen to “The Shimmies” on Jazzy Ash’s website, Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon.