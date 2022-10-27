Review: ‘The Witcher: Ronin’

The Witcher: Ronin Writer: Writer: Rafal Jaki Artist: Hataya Cover Artist: Hataya

There is a lot to love in a backdrop for the Witcher based on Edo-period Japan.

Gerald looks fitting in Ronin attire and the sheer variety of yokai, oni, and fabulous monsters guarantee us that he will face some amazing battles and some moral choices as well. (Usually, because the monstrous decisions come from us, humans…). It instantly reminded me of Hellboy battling Japanese monsters on TV, some years back.

Pursuing as he is the Lady of Snow, Yuki Onna, his search advances from one clue to the other, facing monsters along the way, and gathering information about this particular mythical creature. Each encounter will drop a clue in his desperate search for her, and it will be more difficult than expected.

The best scenes are the ones filled with silent battles, the elegant drawings and color palette chosen by Hataya guarantee you that. However, I have to say, (and this is something that has been bothering me lately), there are only the usual swear words as part of the vocabulary used by Gerald and the people he faces.

It is not colorful, it is reiterative and consistently poor, a perfectly wasted opportunity for good dialogue. Having so many alternatives to insult and attack others in comics, whatever happened to the intelligent retort?

‘The Witcher: Ronin’ is on sale since September 14, 2022.

Genre: Manga

Publication Date: November 02, 2022

Format: 120 pages; TPB

Age range: 16

ISBN-10: 1-50673-350-6

ISBN-13: 978-1-50673-350-0

Featured image by Hataya, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



