Review – Harley Quinn #15: The Final Verdict

Harley Quinn #15 – Stephanie Phillips, Writer; Riley Rossmo, Artist; Ivan Plascencia, Colorist

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: Harley may be free now, as Batwoman has broken her out of Blackgate, but her problems are far from over. She’s been framed for murder, and the only officer who believes her—Jaylin Shaw—is being constantly stymied by her superiors who refuse to consider any alternative to Harley’s guilt. This part of the issue is very funny, particularly Harley’s paper-thin disguises and her insistence on stopping for fast food in the middle of her escape attempt. But in the background is a pretty dark and disturbing murder mystery, as the twisted Verdict continues to take trophies of her dead. It’s probably a coincidence that Verdict’s MO seems so similar to Riddler’s over in Detective Comics—both are pulling off killing streaks that only seem to target those who have “earned it” in some way. And the evidence that might just save Harley is locked up deep in GCPD headquarters.

It all comes down to a showdown at the police base as the two vigilantes and Shaw clash over the evidence—and later join forces in a dramatic raid at Verdict’s base, which also happens to be a place with some serious influence on Harley’s past. Phillips is doing a great job pulling from all areas of Harley’s status quo here, creating a version that feels stronger and more serious than past ones even while keeping no small about of typical Harley zaniness. The Riley Rossmo art, always strong, maybe feels a little too cartoony at points in the big fight with Verdict. However, it all comes home in the last few pages, as the major players barely escape from the showdown with their lives—including Verdict, who is seriously injured and seeks help in a shocking cliffhanger that totally took me by surprise. It promises to throw the entire concept of the series for a loop once things are explored next issue.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

