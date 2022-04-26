See How Disney Animators Draw Characters on ‘Sketchbook’ on Disney+

When my family visits Disney’s California Adventure, one of our favorite attractions is the Animation Academy. There, a Disney artist teaches guests how to draw various characters from Disney movies. Each guest is given a drawing board with some paper and a pencil. The artist walks everyone through the step-by-step process of bringing a character onto the paper. We have drawn many different characters over the years and it is fun to look at the drawings from years past, especially to see how they have improved as our children grew. Now the same experience is available outside of the Disney Parks as the artists are coming to you when Sketchbook begins streaming on Disney+.

What Is Sketchbook?

Sketchbook is an intimate instructional documentary series. It takes viewers onto the desks and into the lives of talented artists and animators. Each episode focuses on a single artist teaching how to draw a single iconic character from a Walt Disney Animation Studios film. As you learn the steps to drawing these characters, the artists share their unique stories to tell about how they made their way to Disney and their chosen character. Sketchbook is directed by Jason Sterman, Leanne Dare, and Andrew McAllister. It is from the creators of Chef’s Table with executive producers Jason Sterman, David Gelb, and Brian McGinn from Supper Club and Amy Astley from Walt Disney Animation Studios. The 6-part series begins streaming on Wednesday, April 27th on Disney+.

Here is the content for each episode:

Episode 1: Gabby Capili draws Kuzco from The Emperor’s New Groove

Episode 2: Hyun-Min Lee draws Olaf from Frozen

Episode 3: Eric Goldberg draws Genie from Aladdin

Episode 4: Jin Kim draws Captain Hook from Peter Pan

Episode 5: Samantha Vilfort draws Mirabel from Encanto

Episode 6: Mark Henn draws Young Simba from The Lion King

Why You Should See Sketchbook

Sketchbook is a great show for the entire family and it is fun to watch it together. In fact, instead of just watching it, ensure everyone has a pencil and a pad of paper on which to draw. This is an interactive experience. Not only did I enjoy drawing along with the artist, I found their stories about their life and the characters they draw fascinating. They even point out key details about each character which adds personality to the drawings. As I have watched all of the movies in which they have illustrated characters, I never really considered all that went into making the magic behind the scenes. Some of these artists are legends such as Mark Henn who drew Mickey Mouse for 1983’s Mickey’s Christmas Carol, which was the first big screen appearance for Mickey Mouse in 30 years! Mark was also Mickey Mouse’s official portraitist in honor of Mickey’s 90th birthday in 2018. Other artists such as Gabby Capili are relatively new-comers. I really enjoyed watching this series and highly recommend it for families and individuals of all ages.

Be sure to watch Sketchbook when it begins streaming on Disney+ on Wednesday, April 27th. Here is a trailer for the show.

