Clean the Air at Home or Work with the AIRROBO AR400 True HEPA Air Purifier

Last year during the Northern California wildfires, the air was so bad people had to stay indoors. The day before the school where I teach closed down for a “smoke day,” my classroom was getting smoky inside, making it difficult to breathe. In addition to smoke, several members of my family suffer from allergies and asthma so we almost always have one or two air purifiers running. Therefore, when I heard about the new AR400 True HEPA Air Purifier by AIRROBO, I wanted to give it a test.

What Is the AIRROBO AR400 True HEPA Air Purifier?

The AIRROBO AR400 True HEPA Air Purifier is a device that runs the air in a space through a three-part filter to remove large and small particles in the air as well as allergens and odors. The AIRROBO AR400 True HEPA Air Purifier is currently available directly from AIRROBO. If you use the GeekDad promo code AR25 by May 9th, you can save 25% off the suggested retail price of $149.99. It is also available from Walmart.

Product Components and Specs

The AIRROBO AR400 True HEPA Air Purifier comes with the following:

AR400 Air Purifier

All in One Filter

Adapter

User Manual

The AR400 can quickly clean the air in a room. At the top fan speed, it can complete one round of air purification for a kitchen and dining room (about 161 ft2) in 8 minutes, a typical bedroom or home gym (about 225 ft2) in 10 minutes, a living room (about 300 ft2) in 13 minutes, and an entire large flat (about 616 ft2) in 27 minutes. The filter features Tres AirTM filtration technology, which gives the AR400 performance with three lines of defense. The pre-filter on the outside blocks larger particles. The HEPA filter is in the middle layer while an enhanced activated carbon filter is on the inside layer. Due to this technology, the Tres AirTM filtration blocks over 99.7% of allergens, especially at 0.3 microns, as well as odors. This All-in-One filter is suitable for every family and captures common airborne pollutants. You can also purchase two other types of filters separately. The pet allergy filter is designed for pet dander and smell. The smoke remover filter is customized for different kinds of gases such as formaldehyde, VOCs (volatile organic compounds), cigarette smoke, and wildfire smoke, removing these with 99% efficiency and helping guard against watery eyes, burning nose and throat, coughing, wheezing, nausea, headache, and skin irritation, etc.

How to Use the AIRROBO AR400 True HEPA Air Purifier

The AIRROBO AR400 True HEPA Air Purifier could not be easier to use. After removing it from the box, insert the connector on the adapter into the back of the air purifier. Then plug the power plug into a wall outlet or power extension. The user manual suggests placing the unit on the floor. This is because dust and pollen are likely to fall near the floor. Once plugged in, the power indicator on the top will flash red as the unit enters standby mode. Press the power indicator to turn on the AR400 which will start at fan level 2 by default. To change the speed of the fan, press the fan icon to the right of the power indicator. Continue pressing until you have reached your desired speed. There are four different fan speeds: 1, 2, 3, and sleep. At sleep speed, you can barely hear that the fan is running. Also, the indicator lights turn off and only sleep mode indicator is visible but dimmed.

The AR400 also has a timer feature. By pressing the timer light to the left of the power indicator, you can cycle through various times after which the air purifier will turn off on its own. You can set it from 1 to 8 hours in one-hour increments. If you want to turn off the timer, just press and hold the timer light for more than two seconds when the timer number is flashing, and the number will switch to the fan speed. The display also features a filter replacement reminder light. When it flashes, it is time to replace the filter. The reminder light is set to activate after 1500 hours of use. Once you replace the filter, press and hold the filter reminder light to reset it.

Changing the filter is also very easy. Turn the AR400 air purifier on its side or upside down to reveal the bottom of the unit. Then twist the filter canister counterclockwise and then pull it out. To install a filter, remove it from the plastic bag, insert it into the bottom of the air purifier, and then twist it clockwise to tighten it. Since the connector is built right into the filter, changing a filter is quick and simple. In order to extend the life of the filter, it is a good idea to remove the filter every 2-4 weeks and clean the pre-filter. This can be done with a light brush or vacuum hose to remove hair, dust, and large particles.

Why You Should Get the AIRROBO AR400 True HEPA Air Purifier

As I mentioned before, our family has used several different types of air purifiers. Some use UV light to inactivate airborne pathogens and microorganisms. However, this is not really necessary since a True HEPA filter will catch and filter out these contaminants. We tried an air purifier that used electronic filtration, but they produced ozone, thus creating secondary pollution. We did not like that and returned that purifier back after just a short amount of use. What we really like about the AIRROBO AR400 True HEPA Air Purifier is the simplicity of its design as well as its function. It is easy to use and change the filter. The AR400 also focuses on two main tasks: moving air and passing that air through the three layers of the Tres AirTM filtration technology built into the filter. I also really like the sleep mode. While in this mode, the AR400 only puts out 20.2 decibels of sound! While it does not purify as much air as the faster fan speeds, if you have been using the air purifier during the day, you can still keep it running at night but at a level so quiet you probably won’t even hear it.

A few days ago I tried the AR400 in my classroom at school. The previous two days, my coworker had been suffering from allergies caused by the trees in bloom on campus. I started running the air purifier before she arrived. By the end of the day, she said she noticed that she felt much better and that her allergy symptoms were considerably decreased than the previous days. Plus, she noticed that the room smelled much fresher than a typical day. As one might imagine, having classrooms filled with high school students, especially high school boys, can produce an unpleasant odor in the room. We have tried to hide it with air fresheners and such, but the AR400 actually removed the odors from the air. In fact, I had a couple other teachers come into my room and comment on the air quality. I may now need to get a second AR400 so I can have one at home and one at work.

After using this air purifier in a number of different settings, I am very impressed by its design, function, and performance. If you suffer from allergies or just want to breathe cleaner air in your indoor environment, then I highly recommend the AIRROBO AR400 True HEPA Air Purifier. My family, my coworker, and I all enjoy the cleaner air we breathe when we use it.

Check out the AIRROBO page for more information and to make a purchase. Don’t forget to save 25% by using the GeekDad promo code AR25. This drops the regular price of $149.99 down to only $112.49. However, the promotion is only good until May 9th.

Disclosure: GeekDad received a sample of this item for review purposes.

