Joy From Kalantari, Falu & Fyutch; Climb With Sugar Free Allstars

New collaborations have reared their heads in the post-Grammys glow. Yes, the March ceremony and surrounded festivities turned out to be COVID super-spreader events. But prior to the gathering, two-time winner Lucy Kalantari and 2022 “Best Children’s Recording” recipient Falu teamed with fellow nominee Fyütch to sing the praises of diversity and the benefits of a blended community with “Joy Spice Soul.”

The self-explanatory title hints at the mixture of sounds and stylings from three very different performers and their backgrounds, as they merge talents to produce a soupçon of children’s music. Kalantari continues to expand her jazz recordings to incorporate other genres, which in turn presents a multi-faceted, 360-degree view of the scope of the world of music. Their new offering demonstrates that there’s a spice to life, which provides joy and hopefully more than a little bit of soul.

Listen to “Joy Spice Soul” on Spotify, Apple Music, or Amazon.

For small children, the entire world seems like a planet of giants. Everything is an adventure, from stepping up to brush your teeth, to being lifted onto your parents’ bed. Some kids feel intimidating by the challenges of the jungle gym and playground equipment. Others soon tire of these juvenile structures and look to conquer new worlds. It’s those industrious youngsters, such as Alec DuClime, who are celebrated in “I Like To Climb On Things,” the new video from the Sugar Free Allstars. Alec, the video’s protagonist, seeks to be beyond sofas, counters, and bureaus, and graduates to mailboxes, refrigerators, even a Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, and sees the potential (and danger) in ascending a polar bear.

The video was shot, edited, and produced by friend of the band Andy Gibson, and features SFA members Chris “Boom!” Wiser and Rob “Dr. Rock” Martin. You get the duo’s sassy sense of power funk and quirky sense of humor. Find music from the Sugar Free Allstars at their website, Amazon, Spotify, and Apple Music. Here is the video for “I Like To Climb On Things”:

