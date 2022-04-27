Preorders Open for ‘Dungeons & Dragons Spelljammer: Adventures in Space’ From Beadle & Grimm’s Pandemonium Warehouse

Fans of Giant Space Hamsters were sure to have gotten excited when Wizards of the Coast recently announced that they would be releasing Spelljammer: Adventures in Space later this year for Dungeons & Dragons 5e. And fans of Beadle & Grimm’s now have a chance to be even more excited, as they are bringing out both Silver and Platinum Editions of that boxed set in October of this year! Both editions are available for preorder now.

Beadle & Grimm’s Spelljammer: Adventures in Space

The Beadle & Grimm’s editions of Dungeons & Dragons’ Spelljammer: Adventures in Space will be available in two editions:

Platinum Edition: Limited Edition of only 1,000 – $499 Silver Edition – $195

If you preorder by May 1st, both editions are available at a 10% discount.

What’s in the Box?

The Platinum Edition is packed with exclusive items, including, but not limited to:

● A TUBE FULL OF MAPS : A hallmark of Beadle & Grimm’s boxed sets are the beautifully rendered battle maps and area maps, and the Spelljammer set will continue that tradition, including but not limited to battle maps of key Spelljamming ships.

● PRE-PAINTED WIZKIDS MINIATURES: Exclusively included in the Platinum Edition are 20 pre-painted miniatures specially selected from the Spelljammer: Adventures in Space series from WizKids. Curated by Beadle & Grimm’s, this set provides the DM with key monsters and NPCs included in this adventure.

● IN-WORLD PLAYER HANDOUTS: When the players receive a hand-written invitation, find a mysterious note, or discover a key written clue, the DM can actually hand these beautifully designed pieces to the player instead of simply reading them.

● JEWELRY & ARTIFACTS: Each Platinum Edition will contain several expertly crafted key artifacts, including important objects the players are searching for, custom tokens for use as gameplay aids, and jewelry players can wear.

● ENCOUNTER CARDS: Designed to ﬁt over the DM’s screen, these cards feature encounter artwork on the player side and all the crucial stats and role-playing information on the DM’s side.

● DM SCREEN: The exterior will feature fantastical original art from Beadle & Grimm’s, while the interior will give the DM the quick-reference tables and adventure-specific information needed to smoothly run their game.

● BONUS ENCOUNTERS: Additional encounters created exclusively by Beadle & Grimm’s to take advantage of areas, elements or themes of this adventure, these short encounters can be dropped in by the DM to further immerse the players in the world and expand their game experience.

● SPELLJAMMER: ADVENTURES IN SPACE: The contents of the complete published books from Dungeons & Dragons are included in soft cover form, including sections designed exclusively for the players’ eyes.

● PLATINUM EDITION BOX: The most luxurious adventure set could only be delivered in the most luxurious box available. The Platinum Edition box is the perfect storage for all the unique elements for this adventure as well a necessary addition to any gamer’s shelf.

If you haven’t seen what a Platinum Edition from Beadle & Grimm’s looks like, then why haven’t you already read my review of The Wild Beyond the Witchlight?

The Silver Edition has many of the core components of the Platinum, though notably without the miniatures or the map tube.

If you are interested in placing a preorder, head over to Beadle & Grimm’s website. And don’t forget that 10% discount through May 1st!

And if Spelljammer doesn’t interest you, Beadle & Grimm’s still has many other D&D campaigns available, including a few that I have previously reviewed here on GeekDad.

