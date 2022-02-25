Review: ‘Sword of Hyperborea’ #2 — Mighty Objects for Mighty Deeds

Sword of Hyperborea #2 | Writer: Mike Mignola, Rob Williams | Artist: Laurence Campbell | Letterer: Clem Robins | Colorist: Quinton Winter, Dave Stewart | Cover Artist: Laurence Campbell

This is a four-issue story intent on following the sword that will ultimately be Hellboy’s through history, beginning with an ancient warrior set in prehistoric times, Gall Dennar.

Now, its path continues through history, and we just breeze through the Victorian era where Sir Edward Grey fights against evil, and continue on to Germany in the first World War.

Here we are introduced to a woman with an uncanny ability to attract attention. Her name and provenance are both clouded in mystery. Who is Graf Ling de Gotha? Where did her German father find her, and why was she adopted? What is she hunting? Who does she work for?

A spy with a relationship with the supernatural is invited to a very closeted reunion of the infamous Heliopic Brotherhood of Ra, where the sword of Hyperborea will yet again make an appearance.

I loved the concept of the Volskak and hope that you do too. When the sword decides to make an offering, it can have a powerful effect on whoever wields it. And that effect can make ripples through time to this very day…

Sword of Hyperborea #2 is available on February 16, 2022.

Genre: Crime, Horror

Publication Date: February 16, 2022

Format: FC, 32 pages; Miniseries

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 00906 4 0021

Featured image by Laurence Campbell, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

