Review: ‘Sword of Hyperborea’ # 1 — Hellboy’s Mighty Sword

Writer: Mike Mignola, Rob Williams | Artist: Laurence Campbell | Letterer: Clem Robins | Colorist: Quinton Winter, Dave Stewart | Cover Artist: Laurence Campbell

This is a four-issue story intent on following the sword’s journey through history, beginning with an ancient warrior set in prehistoric times: Gall Dennar.

The sword played a pivotal role in Ragnarok, and it is mainly associated with Hellboy ruling over Hell. It is supposed to be able to channel extraordinary power, but somehow it never ends up being used to do evil… or does it?

In the last installment of the B.P.R.D., everything seems to break apart, the gods have won and unnatural creatures (some gigantic and some small) roam the world. Humanity has lost, and yet Agent Howards was able to wield the sword.

Somehow his soul is connected to that of Gall Dennar, and things start to unravel again—to play in a sort of circular motion where what happened in the future will inevitably happen, even when one of the actors has witnessed it.

Dennar refuses to live without hope, and begins a journey, told in a shamanic way, to face evil and once again wield the sword. As with the rings of the famous Tolkien story, the story told from their point of view may seem a bit ziggy-zaggy. They are ancient holders of power, containers that witness life upon life, that try to possess them, when the reality is that the sword wields the agents and not the other way around.

Sword of Hyperborea # 1 is available starting January 12, 2022.

Genre: Crime, Horror

Publication Date: January 12, 2022

Format: FC, 32 pages; Miniseries

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 00906 4 00111

Featured image by Laurence Campbell, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

