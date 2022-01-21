GeekDad Daily Deal: Surfshark One

Get one or two years of VPN, antivirus, anti-tracking search, and security alerts with today’s Daily Deal, Surfshark One. When it comes to keeping your data away from prying eyes, Surfshark has 3200 servers in 65 countries to make sure you’re safe when you go online. Use public Wi-Fi networks without worry; their constantly updated security protocols help to keep you out of the hackers’ crosshairs. And use MultiHop (a double VPN connection) for an added layer of security. Choose your subscription level and see more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



