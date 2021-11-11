Mama B and Uncle T at the Zoo, New Father Goose Video

Here is the video for the duo’s song, “Hippopatamus”:

Father Goose has a new video for the song, “Why?” from his 2021 pandemic EP Invisible. The song features son iRiE Goose, rappers Etcetera and Drsya, as well as a girl who is forbidden to sing in her home country. According to FG, for that reason he could not give her credit or show any images of her in the video. Goose doesn’t pull any punches with his music, while realizing that his base is too young for socio-political debate. The song addresses a central question from children considered minorities in their community, “Why” in regard to racism and oppression. Liberally taking the approach, “When they go low, we go high,” the chorus conspicuously includes the refrain:

Together we rise so high

And keep on rising

You can find the song online at Soundcloud and Spotify. Here is the video for “Why?”: