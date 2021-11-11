‘The World According to Jeff Goldblum’ Returns to Disney+ with Season 2

Jeff Goldblum is an endearing and quirky actor who has played some iconic roles across several decades. As Dr. Seth Brundle in The Fly, Dr. Ian Malcom in the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World series, David Levinson in Independence Day, and even The Grandmaster in Thor: Ragnarok, Goldblum has brought his own personality to these unforgettable characters. He has even made cameos from Columbo to Sesame Street, and even Friends. When Disney+ launched two years ago, The World According to Jeff Goldblum was one of the inaugural series on the streaming platform. To help celebrate its 2nd anniversary, Disney+ is premiering the second season of this popular series.

What Is The World According to Jeff Goldblum?

The World According to Jeff Goldblum is a series of episodes in which Goldblum explores a variety of topics. During the first season, Jeff learned about sneakers, ice cream, denim, coffee, cosmetics, pools, and more. His child-like curiosity engages viewers as he travels around the country to consult with experts in their fields. The World According to Jeff Goldblum is produced by Nutopia with Jeff Goldblum, Jane Root, Sara Brailsford, Keith Addis, and Arif Nurmohamed as executive producers. The second season of the series premieres Friday, November 12th, exclusively on Disney+ for Disney+ Day.

Be Sure to The World According to Jeff Goldblum

The second season kicks off with five episodes on the topics of Fireworks, Magic, Monsters, Dance, and Dogs. More episodes will release later. I have had the opportunity to watch some of the upcoming episodes and enjoyed then thoroughly. Jeff meets some amazing people along his journeys of discovery. For example he learns more about magic from Penn and Teller as well as neuroscientists Dr. Stephen Macknik and Dr. Susana Martinez-Conde who explain how the brain processes magic tricks and why they continue to impress us. In the episode on Fireworks, he travels to the a desert in California where old military bunkers hold thousands of fireworks used for large displays. He even talks with Intel’s Drone Queen Natalie Cheung to learn about aerial light displays using hundreds of drones programmed to fly and light up in synch.

I loved the first season of The World According to Jeff Goldblum and have been waiting eagerly for the second season. From what I have seen so far, I am not disappointed. Some may say that Jeff Goldblum is an acquired taste. However, after watching just one episode, you will be hooked. I enjoy learning along with Jeff and being entertained at the same time. Be sure to watch the first five episodes of season two of The World According to Jeff Goldblum when they premiere on Disney+ Day, Friday November 12th. Additional episodes will then be released at a future date. This is definitely a series you do not want to miss.

Check out the trailer for The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

