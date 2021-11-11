Playmobil Playland: ‘Back to the Future Part III’ Advent Calendar

Welcome to the Playmobil Playland, where we take a peek inside those impressive blue boxes and see what treasures await within. Sometimes we’ll have step-by-step photos walking you through assembly, maybe we’ll discuss and review a particular set or theme, or maybe we’ll have an unboxing video.

Our kids love getting a small gift every day leading up to Christmas, and this year we get to continue our annual tradition with the Playmobil Back to the Future Part III advent calendar — the perfect follow-up to last year’s Back to the Future Advent Calendar. This review isn’t as in-depth as our usual Playmobil coverage—only because we haven’t started them yet—but we are very excited for December 1st!

Specs

Back to the Future Part III Advent Calendar

Product Number: 70576

Number of pieces: 75

Number of figures: 6 – 2 Marty Mcflys, 2 Doc Browns, 1 Buford, and 1 Clara (and 1 dog – Copernicus

Just like last year, the exterior box gives an overview of the surprise inside and the instruction manual details each day, so if you want to keep the goodies a secret, hide away the box and manual until after opening the daily flaps! The internal box has the typical 1-24 numbered doors to keep each day’s gift a secret, and also has a built in (cardboard) hangar on the back if you want to put it up on a wall. There are also four fold-out, tab-and-slot cardboard scenes to setup in advance for recreating scenes from the movie as you open pieces. The calendar also includes a full-sized postcard of Doc and Marty standing in front of the clock tower, just like in the film!

The four scenes included in the set that can be recreated are the photo at the clock tower, the cave getting blown up with dynamite and Doc’s tombstone, Clara arriving at the train station, and the drive-in movie theater.

Oh all the scenes and parts in the set my absolute favorite is that Marty has the stove door “armor” printed on his shirt and that the photo scenes has the camera, a mini photo, and the full-sized postcard. It’s a very deep cut and meta part of the calendar!

I’m including the full spread of what pieces are in what day so if you want to avoid ruining the surprise, stop now!

The Back to the Future Part III advent calendar seems to include everything you’d expect – present and past Marty, present and past Doc, Buford and Clara, Copernicus, and all the accessories you need to recreate the iconic scenes. The calendar also includes several add-on parts for the Delorean (not included) including the hood strap on, and both rubber and train tires. Now I’m just holding out hope that my Christmas wish for a flying, time-traveling train set comes true.

Disclosure: This Playmobil set was provided free of charge for review purposes. All opinions remain our own.

