Playmobil Playland: ‘Back to the Future’

Welcome to the Playmobil Playland, where we take a peek inside those impressive blue boxes and see what treasures await within. Sometimes we’ll have step-by-step photos walking you through assembly, maybe we’ll discuss and review a particular set or theme, or maybe we’ll have an unboxing video.

Playmobil’s new Back to the Future sets are far and away my favorite of their licensed sets they’ve made so far. Unlike all of my previous reviews, these sets are ALL MINE so there is no cute kid unboxing for these. What you will see is why any fan of Back to the Future will want to get their hands on these sets and will truly appreciate the level of detail that went into them.

Specs

Back to the Future Delorean

Product Number: 70317

Number of pieces: 64

Number of figures: 2 – Marty and Doc (plus doggo – Einstein)

Extras required: 2 ‘AAA’ batteries

Back to the Future 1955 Edition

Product Number: 70459

Number of pieces: 6

Number of figures: 2 – 1955 versions of Marty and Doc

Extras required: n/a

Ease of Build

On a scale of 1-5, the small set is a 1 – there are just a few accessories to attach to the figures. The big set is a 2.5. Overall, everything is pretty straightforward but I bumped it up from 2 to a 2.5 because the hoses are a little tricky to get under the rail and then into the hole they go in because of how squishy they are. But the fact that they are rubber hoses are a perfect detail and well worth the tiny bit of difficulty getting them in. The other bit that is a little higher difficulty than average was the bumper sticker. Because it is a very long and narrow decal, it was a bit challenging to get lined up and in the proper place, but, again, its absolutely worth it for how perfect it looks and functions once on.

Coolest Features

In general, I’m not a big fan of toys needing batteries to do lights and sounds; however, the Playmobil Delorean continues the trend of Playmobil making great use of electronics without being annoying or obnoxious like a lot of toys. Not only that, but for this set in particular, I feel like not having them would have been a huge miss. Just look at how awesome this looks! Not only does the flux capacitor light up, but the clear blue bumper parts in combination with the semi-transparent silver stickers really makes the light effects look great.

No Back to the Future Delorean would be complete without having both a removable lightning rod AND wheels that swivel to make the flying version!

As I mentioned, the level of details are really something else. I was really worried these were going to be stickers (if the details were even included at all) but they aren’t!

Another great example of the level of details on these sets – these aren’t details a non-fan would include which makes these sets that much more special.

And finally, the blueprints for the Delorean in the instruction manual are just a beautiful touch.

As a huge Back to the Future fan (I wore out our VHS copies when I was a kid), I couldn’t be more happy with these sets, and I am really hoping Playmobil makes more!

Disclosure: This Playmobil set was provided free of charge for review purposes. All opinions remain our own.

