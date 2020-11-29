Playmobil Playland: Double Advent Calendar Fun!

Welcome to the Playmobil Playland, where we take a peek inside those impressive blue boxes and see what treasures await within. Sometimes we’ll have step-by-step photos walking you through assembly, maybe we’ll discuss and review a particular set or theme, or maybe we’ll have an unboxing video.

Our kids love advent calendars and getting a small gift every day leading up to Christmas, and this year we get to continue our annual tradition with not one but two different Playmobil advent calendars—Back to the Future and Christmas in the Townhouse. This review isn’t as in-depth as our usual Playmobil coverage—only because we haven’t started them yet—but we are very excited for December 1st!

Specs

Back to the Future Advent Calendar

Product Number: 70574

Number of pieces: 97

Number of figures: 7 – 3 Marty Mcflys, 2 Doc Browns, 1 Biff, and 1 Jennifer

Large Advent Calendar – Christmas in the Town House

Product Number: 70383

Number of pieces: 261

Number of figures: 3 adults, 1 child, and one snowman

Extras Needed: 2 AAA batteries for the lights!

Both sets reveal all of the included daily pieces on the external box, but have an internal box with typical 1-24 numbered doors to keep each day’s gift a secret from the kiddos, so make sure you open the external box and hide it away! Both sets also include a playset area to build and set up for the daily pieces to inhabit once December arrives.

The Back to the Future advent calendar features the famous clocktower and bit of road as the play area, aside from a few framing pieces and the power poles, this playset is cardboard standups. I’m a little worried about it getting destroyed and longevity, but I assume the decision was made to make it cardboard to lower the price and because, let’s be honest, the Back to the Future sets are geared more towards adults anyway!

From there, you get three different-era Marty McFlys and two different Doc Browns, along with Jennifer and Biff to re-enact your favorite movie scenes. And, of course, to use in conjunction with your Playmobil Back to the Future DeLorean I’m sure you already picked up after our review! A cool bonus feature of this set is that it includes a lenticular picture so you can stress out about Marty’s family vanishing from existence while you race to fix the past!

The Christmas in the Town House advent calendar playset area is a large house, and, unlike the Back to the Future one, is actually also all Playmobil pieces. As far as kids are concerned, this playset will definitely last as well as any other playset. Once the house is built, it’s ready to decorate and inhabit with the Playmobil family, decorations, and furniture that gets opened throughout the month.

This is our first year having Playmobil advent calendars, so I don’t know yet how the kids will like them compared to previous years, but I am confident that my daughter, who especially loves setting up and decorating her Playmobil houses and sets, will enjoy the Christmas in the Town House calendar. The jury is out on my son, but I know that I am very excited to get the Back to the Future set opened and setup!

Disclosure: This Playmobil set was provided free of charge for review purposes. All opinions remain our own.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



