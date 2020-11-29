Twinkly Gen II LED Lights Will Make Your Holiday Tree Magical

As I’ve mentioned a few times over the years here on GeekDad, I’m the neighborhood Griswold when it comes to our outdoor holiday light display. I have lights running off hardware that allows them to be synced to music and even run servos to create movement. We’ve always had a lot of fun with our outdoor displays. (This year, we’re also putting out painted scenes of Disney characters as first-responders.) But that level of movement and customization never made it to our indoor display. Until now.

The folks at Twinkly sent me one of their 400-LED strings to try out, and I have to say I’m delighted. I’ll admit that just because of the year it’s been, we got our tree out early. We really needed the holiday season to start, so we decided that we’d start decorating inside and out in advance of Diwali (which is well-celebrated in our neighborhood). Luckily, Diwali is a festival of lights, and many folks around here put lights up on their houses and leave them up through the New Year, making it a perfect kick-off to the “holiday season.”

The Twinkly lights are a durable set of indoor/outdoor multi-color LED lights that are controllable and programmable via app. There are a couple of dozen patterns included in the app, but where the Twinkly lights really (ahem) shine is the ability to create and customize your own patterns. “But wait,” you say, “how can the app know how you put the lights up?” That’s the genius in these sets. After you’ve put the lights up on your tree (or other display), the app has a mode that uses your phone’s camera to map the lights and store the precise location of each LED so you can control and program them.

So, with the lights mapped in the app, you can select, edit, and apply pre-created patterns, or create your own with complete control over colors on each and every LED. If you have multiple sets, you can sync them together for even more incredible effects.

Of course, if your ambitions aren’t quite so lofty, there’s also a very neat add-on called Twinkly Music. It’s a separate USB-powered device that connects to your Twinkly lights via Wi-Fi and acts as a sound trigger for a variety of effects, turning your lights into a mesmerizing visual display perfectly synced to your tunes.

Overall, I’m delighted with these lights. They bring a whole new level of delight to our holiday tree, such that our indoor display is now as exciting as our outdoor display. I think my only negative in the whole experience is that the app could be a little clearer in how it explains certain functions, but that’s just a quibble. These are very high-quality lights, and they provide a truly magical experience.

Amazon links include affiliate referrals.

Twinkly lights are available all over online and in some brick-and-mortar stores. (I’ve seen their pre-lit Christmas trees at Lowes.) The 100-LED version of their lights starts at $55. The 400-LED version shown in the videos above runs about $200. See them here on Amazon

