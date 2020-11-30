GeekDad Daily Deal: Lifetime Subscription XSplit VCam (Windows)

Daily Deal
Darren Blankenship0

Make your special videos a bit more special with today’s Daily Deal, a Lifetime Subscription XSplit VCam. This program electronically cuts edges around your image with cutting-edge technology to replace your background. It’s all automatically taken care of by AI, so all you have to do is choose what’s behind you. Unfortunately, this version is just for Windows users. Sorry Mac. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Related Posts

GeekDad Weekly Geekaway: The Apple Thunderbolt Monitor

Darren Blankenship

GeekDad Daily Deal: Amazon Alexa Coding Bundle

Darren Blankenship
Daily Deals 022317

Save Big on a Mega-Power Strip, Cover Your Playroom Colorfully With Today’s Daily Deals!

Ken Denmead

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *