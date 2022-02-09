Playmobil Playland: ‘Scooby-DOO!’ Sets Galore!

Welcome to the Playmobil Playland, where we take a peek inside those impressive blue boxes and see what treasures await within. Sometimes we’ll have step-by-step photos walking you through assembly, maybe we’ll discuss and review a particular set or theme, or maybe we’ll have an unboxing video.

Playmobil continues to expand their Scooby-DOO line with a bounty of small sets. While big playsets can be great, having a lot of smaller set options is very welcome not least of all for storage reasons but also to make them a bit more affordable and accessible. And if you’re a huge Scooby-DOO fan like our kids, collecting the multiple costumed collectible Scooby figures is also a lot of fun!

Specs

Scooby-DOO! Adventure with Snow Ghost

Product Number: 70706

Number of pieces: 46

Number of figures: 3 – Scooby-DOO, Shaggy, and Snow Ghost

Extras required: N/A

Scooby-DOO! Adventure with Witch Doctor

Product Number: 70707

Number of pieces: 46

Number of figures: 3 – Scooby-DOO, Velma, and Witch Doctor

Extras required: N/A

Scooby-DOO! Adventure with Ghost of Captain Cutler

Product Number: 70708

Number of pieces: 31

Number of figures: 3 – Scooby-DOO, Fred, and Ghost of Captain Cutler

Extras required: N/A

Scooby-DOO! Adventure with Black Knight

Product Number: 70709

Number of pieces: 28

Number of figures: 2 – Scooby-DOO, and Black Knight

Extras required: N/A

Scooby-DOO! Adventure with Ghost Clown

Product Number: 70710

Number of pieces: 34

Number of figures: 2 – Scooby-DOO, and Ghost Clown

Extras required: N/A

Scooby-DOO! Collectible Pilot Figure

Product Number: 70711

Number of pieces: 21

Number of figures: 1 – Scooby-DOO

Extras required: N/A

Scooby-DOO! Collectible Firefighter Figure

Product Number: 70712

Number of pieces: 10

Number of figures: 1 – Scooby-DOO

Extras required: N/A

Scooby-DOO! Collectible Firefighter Figure

Product Number: 70713

Number of pieces: 10

Number of figures: 1 – Scooby-DOO

Extras required: N/A

Scooby-DOO! Collectible Police Figure

Product Number: 70714

Number of pieces: 11

Number of figures: 1 – Scooby-DOO

Extras required: N/A

Scooby-DOO! Collectible Lifeguard Figure

Product Number: 70715

Number of pieces: 15

Number of figures: 1 – Scooby-DOO

Extras required: N/A

Scooby-DOO! Collectible Samurai Figure

Product Number: 70716

Number of pieces: 12

Number of figures: 1 – Scooby-DOO

Extras required: N/A

Ease of Build

On a scale of 1–5, these sets are all in the 1-2 range. Overall, these small collectible sets are mostly focused on costume pieces, all of which are easy to put on and swap about.

Coolest Features

As everyone knows, Scooby-Doo and Shaggy and major snackers (the debate about what causes their infinite munchies rages on), and so its hilarious to me that all of these sets come with so many food and snack pieces – donuts, hamburgers, hotdogs, etc. In addition, one cool minor detail is that Scooby’s facial expressions vary across all of the figures. This prevents you from having 20 of the exact same figure! Our favorite was vampire Scooby and his tired, bags under his eyes and his cup of coffee – because of course the vampire is exhausted! My son’s favorite of the collectible Scooby figures was the samurai, and the vampire was my daughter’s top pick.

If we had to pick our single favorite thing about all of these sets, the winner would have to be the glow-in-the-dark eel from the Ghost of Captain Cutler set because glow-in-the-dark always wins! However, there are a lot of cool little details across the sets like Scooby’s jetpack with ‘flames,’ or the way the balloons on his balloon backpack simulate floating balloons with their thin wobbly stands that look like strings in a breeze. The hidden gems in the log in the Snow Ghost set and the deep see diver suits were also big hits in our house. On the other hand, the creepy clown is my least favorite ghost. Clowns are bad enough, but this one is extra creepy and scary!

As mentioned in our previous Scooby-Doo! set reviews, all of these ghost sets also include the same transparent ghost panels. These panels have a sticker applied and can then be used in the Mystery Machine set or the coffin from the Haunted Mansion set to project the ghost’s dossier onto a white surface.

The only con we ran up against in all of these sets was the fit of the jetpack and balloon pack onto Scooby. They both use rubber straps which are great for getting them to wrap around and stick the packs onto him, but because of the shape of Scooby’s torso, they didn’t really want to stay in place as well as we’d like. Considering all of the pieces and sets here though, they were a pretty minor issue in the grand scheme of things.

Disclosure: This Playmobil set was provided free of charge for review purposes. All opinions remain our own.

