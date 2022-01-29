‘Hellboy: The Silver Lantern Club’ #4 — Lastly, Werewolves

Writer: Mike Mignola, Chris Roberson, Christopher Mitten | Artist: Ben Stenbeck | Letterer: Clem Robins | Colorist: Michelle Madsen | Cover Artist: Mike Mignola, Christopher Mitten, Dave Stewart

The Silver Lantern Club, in the persona of Hellboy’s uncle, is already staggering drunk. The stories are going up in volume and are starting with “this is not like the stuff back in my day”…

I think this four-issue story arc had its ups and downs. This one is probably the most predictable, with its funny moments and a new Russian character in tow, who is not named, in a search for werewolves roaming the streets of London.

My favorite was definitely issue number 2, where the locked room mystery left enough breadcrumb trails for it to be entertaining, mysterious, and just a bit paranormal.

The wild werewolf chase depicted here is punctuated with a lot of breaking and entering, vodka stops, and a completely drunken visit to the London Zoo, of all places.

Let’s leave now, tiptoeing away, before they throw us out to be blinded by the glorious light of day, out of the pub that sustained the Silver Lantern Club, back in the day….

Hellboy: The Silver Lantern Club # 4 is available on January 26, 2022.

Publication Date: January 26, 2022

Format: FC, 32 pages; Miniseries

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 00872 2 00411

Genre: Action/Adventure, Horror

Featured image by Christopher Mitten, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



