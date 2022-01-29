‘Hellboy: The Silver Lantern Club’ #4 — Lastly, Werewolves

Comic Books Entertainment Reviews
Mariana Ruiz

Writer: Mike Mignola, Chris Roberson, Christopher Mitten | Artist: Ben Stenbeck | Letterer: Clem Robins | Colorist: Michelle Madsen | Cover Artist: Mike Mignola, Christopher Mitten, Dave Stewart

The Silver Lantern Club, in the persona of Hellboy’s uncle, is already staggering drunk. The stories are going up in volume and are starting with “this is not like the stuff back in my day”…

I think this four-issue story arc had its ups and downs. This one is probably the most predictable, with its funny moments and a new Russian character in tow, who is not named, in a search for werewolves roaming the streets of London.

My favorite was definitely issue number 2, where the locked room mystery left enough breadcrumb trails for it to be entertaining, mysterious, and just a bit paranormal.

The wild werewolf chase depicted here is punctuated with a lot of breaking and entering, vodka stops, and a completely drunken visit to the London Zoo, of all places.

Let’s leave now, tiptoeing away, before they throw us out to be blinded by the glorious light of day, out of the pub that sustained the Silver Lantern Club, back in the day….

Hellboy: The Silver Lantern Club # 4 is available on January 26, 2022.

Publication Date: January 26, 2022
Format: FC, 32 pages; Miniseries
Price: $3.99
UPC: 7 61568 00872 2 00411
Genre: Action/Adventure, Horror

Featured image by Christopher Mitten, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Related Posts

GeekMom: Geekify Your Feet with Fun.com’s Latest Footwear

GeekMom

Astrophysics on Late Night: The Debut of ‘StarTalk’

Kishore Hari
Invizimals The Alliance

Invizimals: The Alliance All Around the House and Garden

Andy Robertson