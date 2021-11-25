‘Hellboy: The Silver Lantern Club’ #2 – A Locked-Room Mystery

Writer: Mike Mignola, Chris Roberson, Christopher Mitten Artist: Ben Stenbeck Letterer: Clem Robins Colorist: Michelle Madsen Cover Artist: Mike Mignola, Christopher Mitten, Dave Stewart

The Silver Lantern Club might be the answer to gender and race representation set in Victorian London. Sir Edward Grey and Sir Simon Bruttenholm are both white and Englishmen; Niss Sarah Jewell is a woman with a taste for kicking butts, Lady Bai is Asian and Major Singh is Sikh.

Let us lift our incredulity for a second here and consider a pub that is very open-minded and lets this gang have a pint or two, while they discuss paranormal mysteries and help one another, shall we? It is Hellboy’s version of Alan Moore’s League of Extraordinary Gentlemen and it has potential.

Each issue will bring us fun and engaging narratives where extraordinary mysteries can be solved, after a fashion, in a mix of occult and mystery that also reminds me of that wonderful book where Cthulhu meets Sherlock Holmes: Shadows over Baker Street, remember that one?

There is a steampunk horror quality to the stories that can be very much enjoyed, especially this one, because Sir Roderick Harrington has been murdered in his own studio with the door locked shut, after a trip to the Himalayas. Also, there are dead horses and missing persons; truly every bit of this seems disconnected…

But the events are not, in fact, disconnected. One thing can explain all of it—the key is inside a beautiful, gigantic jewel brought from an ancient Himalayan temple…

‘Hellboy: The Silver Lantern Club’ #2 is on sale since November 24, 2021.

Publication Date: November 24, 2021

Format: FC, 32 pages; Miniseries

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 00872 2 00211

Genre: Action/Adventure, Horror

Featured image by Christopher Mitten, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

