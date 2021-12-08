‘Hellboy: The Bones of Giants #2’ – The Tankard of Thrym

Hellboy: The Bones of Giants #2. Writer: Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden Artist: Matt Smith Letterer: Clem Robins Colorist: Chris O’Halloran Cover Artist: Matt Smith

In the last issue, we found Hellboy strapped onto Mjolnir, the famous Nordic hammer.

The god Thor is dead, but has died in mysterious circumstances here on Earth, and what is more to the point, he wants Hellboy to help him finish what he set out to stop.

A Swedish professor, Dr. Aickman, (an ancient foe that has lived in permanent fear of Hellboy since their last encounter) seems now to be in collusion with the Svartalves –aka Evil Elves- in order to bring back from the dead, and into this realm, the ancient Frost King, of the frost giants.

The daughter of said professor, Pernilla Aickman, is luckily very much up to date with Nordic Sagas, and will do anything to help her father, so she sets out with the B.P.R.D. to find where will the revival will take place.

Also, Eitri and Brockk of the Nidavellim are here to help, and the beautiful Ratatosk!

So far, all the ancient ingredients are there, and the brew is ready: soon many more demons will haun this earth, starting with the giant dead king. All of this will happen in an ancient hunting ground that you may want to visit in Denmrk, the island of Djürgarden.

Did I mention Valkyries? There will definitely be Valkyries here.

‘Hellboy: The Bones of Giants #2’ is on sale since December 1, 2021.

Genre: Fantasy, Horror

Publication Date: December 1, 2021

Format: FC, 32 pages; Miniseries

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 00873 9 00211

Featured image by Math Smith, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

