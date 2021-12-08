Jackery Explorer 240 Portable Power Station for the Holidays

Jackery is offering some wonderful discounts on its most popular power backups this holiday season.

We here at Geekdad.com have written extensively about how great Jakery products are for families on the go. That is why I would love to recommend that you take a trip over to Jakery’s website this week and check out the holiday savings they are offering. From now until the 10th of December you can get $30 off their most affordable and popular model the Jackery Explorer 240 Portable Power Station.

The Jackery 240 is a perfect little backup power supply to keep in your car. If you have a 12v adapter in your back seat or trunk I definitely recommend keeping the 240 plugged in and charging whenever you are driving around. Having it at the ready makes it perfect for afternoon trips to the mountains for a picnic or a hike. If you are a beachcomber it is also the right choice if you want some extra power for that shorefront picnic or relaxation session.

Where the Jackery 240 may come in most effective is if you have an emergency where your car is disabled and you want to save precious gas by not running the engine. This way you can keep your phone charged up for emergency communication for an extended period of time. The two 5V 2.4 amp USB 3.0 outlets can charge anything on the market that uses a USB to power up and It is great at speed charging my phone when I leave it in the car to run into the store without having to run my engine.

You can pair the 240 with a solar panel if you plan to camp for several days or a significant amount of time so that your portable devices can last the entire weekend.

The 240 is not designed for high-powered appliances like a refrigerator or heaters but can handle a lot of 12V devices like a laptop, tablet, lights. I use the 240 extensively for my Microsoft Surface tablet so that I can write and do work by the sea. Since COVID began I have found that taking the office on the go to be a huge advantage for my mental health and Jackery products have allowed me to turn the beach and state parks into my ultimate office locations. My co-workers are often jealous of where I am situated during ZOOM meetings. I have recommended they purchase the Jackery 240 and bigger models as well so that they can unchain themselves from the home office.

Features

Multifunctional Outputs: The Jackery Explorer 240 has a 240 watt-hour (16.8Ah, 14.4V) lithium-ion battery pack. It features 1* AC outlet (110V 200W, 400W peak), 2* USB-A ports, and 1* DC carport. Power many types of equipment such as a phone, laptop, light, fan, mini cooler, etc. with the pure sine wave inverter.

An Excellent Entry-Level Power Solution for Outdoors: A solid portable power solution that can power your iPhone, laptop, and lights while camping or working from home. The lightweight Jackery Explorer 240 has a solid handle for easy carrying. Its simple push-button operation makes it easy to use wherever you go.

Green Solar Generator: The Jackery Explorer 240 has a built-in MPPT controller for maximum eco-friendly solar recharging efficiency with the SolarSaga 60W solar panel (sold separately). You can also recharge the Explorer 240 with a wall outlet, car outlet, and generator.

Tech Specifications BATTERY INFO Capacity: Cell Chemistry: Lifecycle: Management System: 240Wh (14.4V, 16.8Ah) Li-ion NMC 500 cycles to 80%+ capacity BMS, Over Voltage Protection, Short Circuit Protection PORTS AC Output: USB-A Output: Car Output: DC Input: 110VAC, 60Hz, 200W (400W Surge Peak) 5V, 2.4A 12V, 10A 12V-30V (65W Max) RECHARGE TIMES AC Adapter: 12V Car Adaptor: SolarSaga 60W Solar Panels: 5.5 Hours 6.5 Hours 7 Hours Final thoughts and Recommendations The Jackery Explorer 240 Portable Power Station is essential for any family. Even if you are not the Outdoors type having one of these units in your car for emergencies seems almost a must. Right now you can pick one up for $170 which is an amazing price for all that it offers. Camping, tailgating, beachcombing or just traveling around The Jackery Explorer 240 Portable Power Station is a must-have and an excellent Holiday gift for someone who thinks they may have everything. A sample of the Jackery Explorer 240 Portable Power Station was made available by the manufacturer. Thoughts expressed in this article are the authors alone and not that of the manufacturer or editorial staff.

