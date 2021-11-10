‘Hellboy: The Bones of Giants #1’ – The Nordic Sagas

Hellboy: The Bones of Giants. Writer: Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden Artist: Matt Smith Letterer: Clem Robins Colorist: Chris O’Halloran Cover Artist: Matt Smith

How much do we love the Nordic Sagas and how acquainted are we with them?

Our fascination with the Nordic gods, the Nine Realms ,and the Icelandic eddur and sagas runs deep and reaches far and wide. They are not, (if you thought about it previously) an exclusive domain for Marvel to use, but rather, a part of our shared cultural experience today.

How can this be? These poems written 150 years ago, in a remote part of medieval Iceland? From Jack Kirby, to Peter Madsen, to Neil Gaiman’s own Dark Horse adaptation: Norse Mythology, the tropes and characters, Odin, Thor and Loki are here and more vivid than ever.

So, why not Hellboy?

In Sweden, something unusual has happened and the B.P.R.D. sends Hellboy and Abe Sapien to investigate. There, at the scene, is a suspiciously familiar-looking hammer right alongside a corpse, and you cannot but tie two and two together: this is Mjolnir, Thor’s hammer.

When Hellboy touches it, something happens, an spectacular memory appears inside his mind and he now knows that something evil and ancient has awakened and that he must stop it.

On an unexpected turn of events, Mjolnir is now welded into Hellboy’s hand, and they must seek an expert to help them get rid of it, and prevent a catastrophe…

(On a completely side note, there is a book that explores this fascination with Nordic Mythology: Echoes of Valhalla)

‘Hellboy: The Bones of Giants’ #1 is on sale since November 03, 2021.

Genre: Fantasy, Horror

Publication Date: November 03, 2021

Format: FC, 32 pages; Miniseries

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 00873 9 00111

Featured image by Math Smith, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



