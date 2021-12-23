Take Advantage of Game Theory Tables’ Pre-Order Sale Now, Get Your Board Game Table as Soon as Springtime

Need a really good last-minute holiday gift for the gamer in your life? Let them know you’re getting them a board game table!

I reviewed the Origins Game Table last year, and have been playing on it regularly since. Following their very successful Kickstarter campaign, Game Theory Tables has delivered hundreds of game tables to happy gamers all across the country. The Origins Game Table is attractive, well-constructed, and importantly you don’t have to wait a couple of years after ordering your table to receive one.

Game Theory Tables has been so successful with the Origins Game Table that their current inventory has been wiped out. That’s why they’ve decided to launch a special Pre-Order Sale, where you can get an Origins Game Table for up to 20% off, and have it delivered to your home as early as May 2022.

If you want to take advantage of their sale, don’t wait too long. Game Theory Tables is allotting 1000 Origins Game Tables for this sale. The first allotment of 100 tables will be 20% off, with the next 100 at 15% off, and the next at 10% off. (note: as of this writing, the Game Theory Tables website is showing different numbers than these for how many tables are available. The information I’ve provided, however, is the most recent, and will be updated shortly on their website to reflect this. So yes, you can still get a table at 20% off).

The Origins Game Table is a great value, made even better by a sale. It will be the centerpiece to your game nights for years to come.

If you’re interested in checking out the sale, head over to Game Theory Tables’ Pre-Order page.

Note: I am an affiliate of Game Theory Tables, and may receive a small commission from their site.

