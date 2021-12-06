2021 Holiday Gift Guide – Stocking Stuffers and Last Minute Gifts

The clock is ticking for the holiday season, especially with nationwide (and international) shipping delays. The time to order your holiday gifts is at hand, and we’ve got one last Holiday Gift Guide for you. This time, we bring you Stocking Stuffers and Last Minute Gifts!

Affordable LEGO Kits

Suggested By: Rory Bristol

Mfg: LEGO

Price: Under $10

Purchase: Affordable LEGO Kits

LEGO is one of the most versatile gift options for stocking stuffers. This product link will take you to Amazon’s listings for kits under $10, and there are options for geeks of all varieties. Whether you’re looking for a specific fandom (such as Star Wars, Minecraft, or Nintendo) or want a more general theme like LEGO Friends or LEGO City, there are countless options. If you’re concerned about getting the perfect gift, aim for sets that have a general theme rather than a fandom, for a more interest-agnostic gift which is sure to please any kid.

Bear Paws Meat Shredders

Suggested By: Rory Bristol

Mfg: Bear Paws

Price: $12.99

Purchase: Bear Paws

Bear Paws are a meat lover’s dream tool. Featured on America’s Test Kitchen, Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives, and BBQ Pitmasters, these shredders are ideal for pulled or shredded meats of any variety. Bear Paws can be used to pick up meat, shred it, and even serve it—all in an intuitive and comfortable way that is unmatched by any other kitchen tool. No more bending forks trying to lift or shred meat, and no need for awkward tongs for serving. They’re even dishwasher safe, so your favorite meat lover can clean up with a snap.

Clixo, a Magnetic Building Toy

Suggested By: Jenny Bristol

Mfg: Clixo

Price: $29.99 and up

Purchase: Clixo, a Magnetic Building Toy

If you’re looking for a versatile toy that can be used in countless ways, building any number of creations, but one that fits in a small space, Clixo is a fun and innovative option. Available in tiny, small, medium, and large sets, you can build anything you like with the Clixo sets, from vehicles to flowers to creatures to sculptures to crowns. Then you can take it all apart and build something else. Held together with magnets and with ratcheting action, the interestingly shaped Clixo pieces can be combined to create just about anything. Then they disassemble easily to stack and fit in their original container. Read my full review at GeekMom.

We Just Click

Suggested By: Jenny Bristol

Mfg: Chronicle Books

Price: $9.89

Purchase: We Just Click

Show your love for someone this holiday season with the art of LEGO. Filled with a collection of LEGO-themed love notes, We Just Click is a sweet and sometimes funny (and punny) book depicting all kinds of love, including romantic love, friendship, companionship, and just plain appreciation. It’s a perfect last-minute gift, or something to wrap and tuck in a stocking. Read my full review at GeekMom.

Star Trek: Designing the Final Frontier by Dan Chavkin and Brian McGuire

Suggested By: Jenny Bristol

Mfg: Weldon Owen

Price: $20.22

Purchase: Star Trek: Designing the Final Frontier by Dan Chavkin and Brian McGuire

If you’re in the ever-growing cross section of people who love both the original Star Trek series and midcentury modern design, have I got a book for you. Star Trek: Designing the Final Frontier combs through Star Trek: The Original Series for as many occurrences as possible of midcentury design, talking about how the prop and set designers made and had to make the choices they did, comparing photos of the set with other photos of the objects and styles. It includes all kinds of discussion of design of the period. This book will make you want to put on some quiet midcentury lounge music and your favorite TOS episode, and plan some home redecorating. Read my full review at GeekMom.

Dungeons & Dragons: Archival Art from Every Edition — 100 Postcards

Suggested By: Z.

Mfg: Penguin Random House

Price: $19.49

Purchase: Dungeons & Dragons 100 Postcards: Archival Art from Every Edition

Whether you’re a recent convert or a long-time tabletop role-player, this collection of 100 postcards is sure to contain some of your favorite images from throughout Dungeons & Dragons‘ decades-long history. Each of the 50 illustrations—there are two of each design, so you can mail one and keep one for yourself—were mined from classic sourcebooks, starter sets, and other historic products from every publication, dating back to the groundbreaking 1970s editions. A veritable love letter to fantasy art, it’s a spectacular collection that any fan would love to find in their Christmas stocking. (Review materials provided by Penguin Random House.)

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Suggested By: Z.

Mfg: Nintendo

Price: $99.99

Purchase: Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Taking a victory lap around yet another holiday gift guide, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is back and better than ever thanks to a free update. Competitive split-screen mode means that you can now race two karts on the same Nintendo Switch system, sharing the fun of mixed-reality Mario Kart gameplay on custom-made courses that wind around your very own home. For less competitive families, up to four players can jump into the action in the co-op mode Relay Race, automatically swapping characters to take on the Koopalings together! If you picked up MKL when it first hit shelves last year, remember that both Mario and Luigi sets are available, so why not grab both for some unforgettable holiday fun? (Review materials provided by Nintendo of America.)

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Family Membership

Suggested By: Z.

Mfg: Nintendo

Price: $79.99

Purchase: Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Family Membership

The Nintendo Switch Online service recently received a major upgrade. While the original $34.99 Family Membership is still available, the new Expansion Pack offers even more value for a family of up to 8 Nintendo Account holders at an annual cost of $79.99. What does this additional $45 get you? A lot! In addition to the online play, save data cloud backups, and the healthy library of retro NES and SNES titles available in the core membership, the Expansion Pack bundles in Sega Genesis and N64 collections and access to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise paid DLC. To put it in perspective, Happy Home Paradise alone costs $25, so if you have at least two Animal Crossing players in your extended family, you’re already coming out ahead. That makes it a stocking stuffer the whole family can enjoy. (Review materials provided by Nintendo of America.)

Jingle All The Way: It’s Turbo Time Card Game

Suggested By: Sarah Pinault

Mfg: Funko

Price: $6.99

Purchase: Jingle All The Way: It’s Turbo Time Card Game

Jingle all the Way: It’s Turbo Time is a card game based on the movie of the same name starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sinbad. It is Christmas Eve and you are short the ultimate Christmas gift. You have to go to the store to buy presents and it is utter chaos. Grabbing things off the shelves not knowing what we get. You get to peek, swap and steal presents from other players and from the store. The game is skinned to the movie, but you don’t have to know or even like the movie to enjoy playing the game. It can get pretty fast and furious. If your family throws temper tantrums while playing Sorry then this is NOT the game for you. A great game for the pre-teens.

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas: Making Christmas Card Game

Suggested By: Sarah Pinault

Mfg: Funko

Price: $6.99

Purchase: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas: Making Christmas Card Game

We always love a good card game in our stockings on Christmas mornings, and year after year we are delighted with the holiday offerings from Funko. This year we have been playing Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas: Making Christmas Card Game. This does come with a disclaimer however, you will have the songs stuck in your head for the rest of this holiday season. It’s Christmas Eve and Jack is on a deadline, you must gather toys from Halloweentown for the Pumpkin King to deliver. All is awry however and the presents are in pieces! Take turns swapping toy parts on the workbench to assemble toys and complete goal cards. The player that completes the most goals wins the game. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas has been a favorite in our house for a very long time, and we are all huge fans of having games that tie in to our holiday favorites.

PILOT FriXion Clicker Erasable, Refillable & Retractable Gel Ink Pens

Suggested By: Sarah Pinault

Mfg: Pilot

Price: $$2.99-$19.99

Purchase: PILOT FriXion Clicker Erasable, Refillable & Retractable Gel Ink Pens

I am a bit of a pen junkie, and since discovering these erasable pens from Frixion a few years back, they have been ever present in my pen rotation. I use them at work, I use them at home, I use them for important things, and often I will make up stuff to do to use them because they just give me so much satisfaction. They come in regular ink colors of blue and black, but you can also get a whole rainbow. Visit your local craft store and you might even find a few rarities. Last year I got am unique purple in my stocking and it brought more joy than a single pen should! Frixion also has a line of erasable highlighters, markers, and other fine point offerings. Every stocking should have a set of these.

Chalk-o-rama Dustless Chalk Crayons

Suggested By: Mariana Ruiz

Mfg: Ooly

Price: $9.99

Purchase: Chalk-o-rama Dustless Chalk Crayons

If your kid has sensory issues, a hard time with pincer grip or just wants to try out a new material, I cannot recommend this enough: it will paint on felt, dark colored pages, regular coloring pages and more; but can also be wiped clean. Drawing made easy!

Rainbow Sparkle Watercolor Gel Crayons

Suggested By: Mariana Ruiz

Mfg: Ooly

Price: $16.99

Purchase: Rainbow Sparkle Watercolor Gel Crayons

Gel crayons are easy to paint with, and this set has added sparkle because they have glitter on them; the can also be diluted with water and a paintbrush. I find that hands-on activities around the holiday table are important for both children and adult’s peace of mind, these work great for coloring, even on cardboard!

MEATER Plus Smart Meat Thermometer

Suggested By: Dakster Sullivan

Mfg: MEATER

Price: $99.95

Purchase: MEATER Plus Smart Meat Thermometer

MEATER Plus is a bluetooth probe that lets you keep an eye on your food with your phone. Through the MEATER app you can find out the safe temp for all kinds of foods as well as get live readings of your food while it cooks. It has a range of 165ft and charges inside its bamboo case. The case itself gets its power from a small interchangeable battery. It’s safe for the grill, smoker, or kitchen.

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless in-Ear Earbud

Suggested By: Dakster Sullivan

Mfg: Skullcandy

Price: $19.99

Purchase: Skullcandy Dime True Wireless in-Ear Earbud

Skullcandy Dime are affordable wireless buds with 12 hours of total battery (3.5 hrs play time + 8.5 hrs case charging), auto connect, and secure noise isolating fit. They come in a variety of colors and a compact case design. The case is about the size of a car’s key fob. They can easily fit into any pocket and provide a punch of sound.

Aftershokz Bone Conduction Wireless Headphones

Suggested By: Rory Bristol

Mfg: Aftershokz

Price: $59.95

Purchase: Bear Paws

Bone conduction headphones are continuing to rise in popularity because of their clarity, ease of use, and (perhaps most importantly) ability to hear without covering your ears. This makes them a great safety option for someone listening to music or taking a call while travelling alone, jogging, or even keeping an ear focused on little ones. Single? Married? Kids? Pets? Travelling? Working? Aftershokz’s bone conduction headphones are the answer. They’re also more affordable than ever, making them a great gift this holiday season.

