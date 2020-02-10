‘Frozen 2’ Blu-Ray Combo Pack Giveaway

10Frozen 2 releases on Digital in 4K Ultra HD™, HD and Movies Anywhere on February 11, and on 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™ and DVD on February 25th, and GeekDad is giving away a Blu-Ray Combo Pack to one lucky winner!

If you and your family are huge Frozen fans like ours, you do not want to miss out on this home release. There are so many great bonus features! They include:

Deleted scenes

Deleted songs

Easter eggs

Out takes

A sing-along version with lyrics (this is the one we’re most looking forward to!)

Behind-the-scenes making-of stories from the Frozen 2 cast and crew.

So what are you waiting for? Enter now! The giveaway closes on Friday, February 21st at 11:59 PM Pacific time!

'Frozen 2' Blu-ray Giveaway If you are human, leave this field blank. First Name * Last Name * Email Address Restrictions * I understand and certify I meet these restrictions. Winners will be chosen at random. Only one entry person. Entrant must be 18 years of age or older. Contest only available to residents of the continental United States and Canada. Data collected will be used for contacting winners only. I understand the restrictions and certify I meet the restrictions.

Advertisements

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!