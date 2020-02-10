‘Frozen 2’ Blu-Ray Combo Pack Giveaway

10Frozen 2 releases on Digital in 4K Ultra HD™, HD and Movies Anywhere on February 11, and on 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™ and DVD on February 25th, and GeekDad is giving away a Blu-Ray Combo Pack to one lucky winner!
If you and your family are huge Frozen fans like ours, you do not want to miss out on this home release. There are so many great bonus features! They include:
- Deleted scenes
- Deleted songs
- Easter eggs
- Out takes
- A sing-along version with lyrics (this is the one we’re most looking forward to!)
- Behind-the-scenes making-of stories from the Frozen 2 cast and crew.
So what are you waiting for? Enter now! The giveaway closes on Friday, February 21st at 11:59 PM Pacific time!
Sorry, comments are closed for this post.