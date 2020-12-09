Ring in the Geeky Holidays With These Mondo Gift Ideas

If you’re looking for that interesting geeky gift for your friends or any member of your family, you’re likely to find it at Mondo. This Austin-based company makes posters, soundtracks, toys, apparel, books, games, and collectibles for all sorts of pop culture classics. Mondo recently sent me a few selections from their Holiday Gift Guide that they thought our readers might like. Let’s take a look!

Marvel’s Black Panther – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 3XLP

What better way to pay tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman than with this stunning release of the soundtrack for his most iconic film? For the first time ever available on vinyl, Mondo has produced a limited 3XLP pressing of the original soundtrack for Marvel’s Black Panther.

The score is composed by Ludwig Göransson, who also composed the music for The Mandalorian. The album is housed in a tri-fold Silver Foil jacket, with illustrated artwork by Martin Ansin. And the three discs have been pressed on 180 gram silver and black-colored vinyl.

It’s $45 and available here.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Mondo Exclusive Catwoman 1/6 Scale Figure

Based off of her appearance in Batman: The Animated Series, this 1/6 scale Catwoman figure comes packed with accessories, including alternate heads, hands, and whips, as well as gems and jewelry for this master thief to pilfer, and a feline companion.

The figure is available in both a standard edition for $160, or for $165 you can pick up the exclusive edition, which includes a reclining black cat, and a maskless alternate Selina Kyle head. You can find it here.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Rocket & Groot Treehugger Vinyl Figure Exclusive

Based off artist Mike Mitchell’s ‘Treehugger’ art print, this vinyl and PVC figure set features Rocket Raccoon and Groot from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, expressing their friendship through a hug.

This exclusive set also includes a potted Baby Groot figure. It retails for $65 and can be found here.

Unmatched: Buffy The Vampire Slayer

The latest entry in the GeekDad-Approved series of Unmatched miniature skirmish games, Unmatched: Buffy the Vampire Slayer brings players back to Sunnydale. You’ll be able to pit Buffy, Angel, Spike, and Willow against each other on two different battlefields, and find out yourself who would win in a fight.

But that’s not all…every Unmatched game is compatible with the others. Want Buffy to fight Bigfoot? Or Angel to take on Robin Hood? You can with Unmatched. This new set is $50 and can be purchased here.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Disney Shadowed Kingdom



Disney Shadowed Kingdom is a small-box cooperative game for 2 players. In the game, you choose your favorite Disney character and team up to dispel the Shadow polluting The Kingdom, while you journey to discover lost Magic.

Using simple mechanics, this family game for ages 8+ requires memory, strategy, and a bit of luck…especially as you’re not allowed to communicate with the other player regarding what cards you’re playing! For fans of Disney that don’t mind a slightly darker (though not scary) look at the Magic Kingdom, consider Disney Shadowed Kingdom. It’s only $20 and can be picked up here.

Masters of the Universe: Skeletor 1000-Piece Puzzle

Based on Florian Bertmer’s artwork, this 1000-piece puzzle is perfect for any fan of Masters of the Universe. It pictures Skeletor framed by the swirling mists of Snake Mountain, his sorcerous Havoc Staff in hand.

When finished, this puzzle is 28″ tall, and 20″ wide. Like most of Mondo’s many puzzles, it’s $20. You can find it here.

There is also a companion puzzle of Skeletor’s nemesis He-Man available by the same artist.

The Iron Giant T-Shirt

Designed by artist Maggie Chiang, this envisioning of the animated The Iron Giant has been done in bright reds and blues, reminiscent of the interstellar clouds the robot traveled through on his way to Earth. It’s printed on both sides, with the Iron Giant’s iconic bolt appearing on the front chest, and the Iron Giant himself(with Hogarth on his shoulder) emblazoned on the back.

The shirt is printed on a Next Level 3600 Black tee, and is available in unisex sizes ranging from XS-4XL. It’s $25 and available here.

Bill & Ted – The Long Fall to Hell T-Shirt

With artwork by Matt Ryan Tobin, this shirt’s design shows the moment from Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey when Bill & Ted make their long fall to Hell. The logo from the film is printed on the left sleeve.

The shirt is printed on a Bella + Canvas 3001 cotton tee with printed interior label, and is available in unisex sizes ranging from XS-4XL. It retails for $25 but is currently $20 in the Mondo shop.

Those are just a few of the many great items you can find at Mondo. For more, head on over to the Mondo website and find your perfect geek gift today.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



